Ex-Hallmark Star Hilarie Burton Went Off On Candace Cameron Bure After GAF Star Said New Movies Will Feature 'Traditional Marriages'

Everyone who pays attention to the many movies on Hallmark and its sister station Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will know that the past several months have seen a few of the network’s stars sign up for deals with rival GAF to make movies, particularly to compete in the ever more crowded 2022 Christmas movies season. Candace Cameron Bure is one of the biggest names to have done so, and after she revealed recently why she made the switch, former Hallmark star Hilarie Burton went off on her reasoning.

What Did Hilarie Burton Say About Candace Cameron Bure’s Reason For Leaving Hallmark?

While it’s been many months since the Fuller House star decamped for GAF, with her having been one of the big stars of Hallmark, it makes sense that she would still be getting questions about the move. While speaking with the Wall Street Journal (via TVLine ) recently, she noted that she wanted Christianity to be a focus of her holiday movies again and knew that GAF was on board for that. In addition, she noted that the up and coming channel would “keep traditional marriage at the core,” meaning that we will likely see no romances involving same sex couples in their programming.

Former Hallmark and One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton fired back at the star on Twitter , and said:

Bigot. I don’t remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy. But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank.

More to come…