Candace Cameron Bure Spills The Real Tea On Why JoJo Siwa Called Her 'The Rudest,' And How They Connected After

Earlier this week, Candace Cameron Bure found herself caught up in yet another social media-related incident. Singer JoJo Siwa, while taking part in a TikTok trend, referred to Cameron Bure as the “rudest celebrity” she’d ever encountered. Up until this point, the actress had only seemingly responded by posting a Bible verse on social media. But now, Cameron Bure has spilled a bit of tea, explaining why Siwa gave her that title. She also discussed how the two have since connected.

Candace Cameron Bure addressed the viral incident during a recent installment of “Candace’s Car Chronicles” that was posted to her Instagram . During the video, the star explained that she was “shocked” when she saw JoJo Siwa’s TikTok video for herself and subsequently tried to reach out to the 19-year-old performer. Cameron Bure eventually got in contact with her publicist, thanks to a mutual friend. Once she got a hold of Siwa herself, the two seemed to have had a friendly conversation, during which Siwa revealed that she was surprised by how things had turned out:

We had a great conversation, and [JoJo] was like, ‘Hey, how you doin’?’ And I said, ‘Well, I’ve been better. What happened?’ And she said, ‘Ah, you know, I didn’t think this was gonna go viral and they were gonna pick that up. It was such a silly TikTok trend, and I didn’t think it was a big deal.’ I said, ‘Well, it was a big deal.’

Of course, the former Hallmark staple was looking to learn one major question: what did she do to receive the title of “rudest celebrity” from the Nickelodeon alum? From there, Candace Cameron Bure explained that the two met once at The Kelly Clarkson Show, an encounter that apparently went “really great.” As she recalled, JoJo Siwa agreed with that assessment in their recent chat, saying that Cameron Bure was “super nice.” But as Siwa would further explained, this all stemmed from something that occurred at an event years ago:

She actually didn’t want to tell me, because she said it’s so silly, she felt bad and that’s why it just wasn’t a big deal to her. But then, she said, ‘I met you at the Fuller House premiere, and I was 11 years old and we were all on the red carpet. And when I had come to you and said, “Can I have a picture with you?” And you said, “Not right now.” And then proceeded to do what you were doing and take pictures with other people on the red carpet.’ And I was like, ‘Oh, JoJo, I’m so sorry.’ And she’s like, ‘No, no, no, you weren’t even mean.’ And she goes, “And I get it now as an adult, when you’re on the red carpet and everything’s happening, and you’re being pulled in different directions. But at that time, I was 11.’

So the end result of this little snafu was a sweet mea culpa between the two stars. The DJ Fuller actress went on to say that as a mother, she too would’ve felt bad if one of her kids felt slighted by a celebrity. She then summed up the entire social media mix-up, saying that the “lesson” here is that no matter how many followers one has, a video can “do damage” because “we all influence the people around us.” Check out the full video down below:

A post shared by Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

This was definitely one of the more civil resolutions that Candace Cameron Bure has experienced when it comes to a social media dispute. A few years ago, for instance, her followers were upset by a photo that showed her husband touching her boob. Shortly after, Cameron Bure clapped back at the photo’s haters, especially chastising “Christians” who took issue with it. A few months ago, she was also called out for not commenting on the Uvalde School shooting. The actress subsequently urged fans not to view her silence as an indicator of where she stood on the matter.

Candace Cameron Bure has no problem defending herself against trolls or setting the record straight on an issue. Thankfully, in the case of JoJo Siwa, everything seems to have turned out just fine. One would only hope that similar misunderstandings between stars can be resolved as respectfully as this one.