Candace Cameron Bure Has Not Officially Responded To JoJo Siwa’s ‘Rudest Celebrity’ Comment, But She Did Post A Bible Verse

Candace Cameron Bure has proven to be one of the most active celebrities on social media, as she drops a significant amount of content on her accounts. From BTS photos from her acting gigs to funny Father’s Day posts for husband Valeri Bure, the star seems to have a lot of fun with her platforms. Once in a while, though, she also responds to backlash or critiques, and she recently received one of the latter from singer and actress JoJo Siwa, who dubbed Cameron Bure the “rudest celebrity” she’s ever met. While the Hollywood vet hasn’t officially responded, she did post a Bible verse.

JoJo Siwa took part in a TikTok trend that sees people reveal the nicest, coolest and rudest celebrities they’ve ever met. In the video, the grinning Siwa revealed her picks by quickly flashing photos of them on her phone. Though her choice for the “rudest” was fast, curious fans paused the frame and found Candace Cameron Bure to be her candidate for the title.

Sometime after the Nickelodeon alum’s video went viral, the Fuller House star took to her Instagram stories and posted a well-known Bible verse. The passage, Isaiah 26: 4, simply reads, “Trust the Lord always.” Take a look at the star’s post:

(Image credit: Instagram)

It’s no secret that the former Hallmark staple is a Christian and regularly speaks about her faith, so to see her put out a message like this isn’t all that surprising. It’s a simple sentiment and one that seems to aptly sum up her faith.

It’s possible that this message may not have been posted in response to JoJo Siwa’s video (even if the timing does seem to sync up). After all, the 46-year-old actress has posted a plethora of devotionals over the years, and she could just be continuing with that practice. Something that can be said, however, is that if this was indeed her way of addressing the viral clip, it’s far more subtle than some of the other ways she’s clapped back at criticism.

In 2020, Candace Cameron Bure responded after her followers got mad about a photo that showed her hubby touching her boob . The star didn’t mince words, telling the “Christians” who were upset that her husband of over 20 years “can touch [her] anytime he wants, and [she] hope[s] he does.” Cameron Bure addressed those who hated the photo again in a separate post, in which she shared her views on the Christian community’s relationship with sex. Just a few months ago, she was also called out for not discussing the Uvalde School shooting . In that situation, she chastised social media users for assuming that her silence indicated where she stood on the matter.

Candace Cameron Bure understands how tricky digital platforms are, especially since even her daughter has dealt with social media hate . Some probably wouldn’t feel compelled to deal with trolls as consistently as she does. But Cameron Bure has explained that she defends herself because she wants to remind the public that she’s not just a celebrity – she’s also a person with feelings.

Unless she’s asked about it, the Full House actress may not bother to respond to JoJo Siwa’s video, I think. And if she does, it’ll be an honest message that could even include another Bible verse.