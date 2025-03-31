Carrie Coon Explained Why Laurie, Jaclyn And Kate's Story Is The White Lotus' Most Relatable Season 3 Plot, And I'm Kinda Sad By How Much I Agree
Who else is feeling attacked?
Spoiler alert! This story discusses The White Lotus episode “Killer Instincts,” from March 30. The episode is available to stream with a Max subscription if you’re not caught up.
With just one episode to go before The White Lotus Season 3’s run on the 2025 TV schedule comes to an end, fans are going crazy with theories about who the shooter is and who dies. Meanwhile, I find myself getting so caught up in the too-real female friendship between Jaclyn, Laurie and Kate. Carrie Coon delved into why many women like myself can relate to the trio, and it’s almost sad how right she is.
In “Killer Instincts,” passive aggression and backhanded compliments finally gave way to full-on rage, particularly between Jaclyn (Michelle Monaghan) and Laurie (Carrie Coon), after Jaclyn’s affair with resort employee Valentin. Even Kate (Leslie Bibb) got caught in the crossfire. Coon told Harper’s Bazaar that this story resonates with viewers because an understanding of female friendships is “the one piece of the puzzle that everybody has some relationship to.” She continued:
Personally, I feel so exposed watching this story play out, because I see similarities between the characters and my own (less toxic) girlfriends, where we all grew up together but these days interact almost exclusively in a group chat. I couldn’t help but compare what was happening on The White Lotus to our own rare reunions, thinking, “Ha! That’s exactly how that would happen,” while hoping really hard that we’re not nearly as catty.
Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month
Home to boxsets of Friends, The Wire, and The Sopranos, you can also watch more recent hits such as The White Lotus, Euphoria, and The Last of Us. Pay from $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, now with three tiers available to those after a Max subscription. Prepay for a year and save up 20%.
Carrie Coon said that kind of comparison — regardless of gender — is human nature. She continued:
The issues that drive the tension between the women are likely topics that many of us have discussed in one way or another with our own friends: Laurie gets upset that Jaclyn cheated on her husband; Kate gets confronted over voting for Trump; and Laurie becomes the topic of gossip over how much she’s drinking. Carrie Coon spoke to how she chose to make Laurie relatable through that storyline, saying:
This friendship story may not be the most salacious plotline of The White Lotus Season 3 — what with all the brotherly love, the reappearance of Greg (sorry, “Gary”), and that Internet-breaking monologue from Sam Rockwell — but I have little doubt that, sadly, Laurie, Jaclyn and Kate’s story is the most relatable.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Tune into the season finale to see how it all ends at 9 p.m. ET Sunday, April 6, on HBO and streaming on Max.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
An SNL Writer Joked About The Morgan Wallen Incident, But After A Follow-Up, I'm Even More Confused About What Really Happened
'We Have Lives, Jeff' A Lot Of Survivor Legends Were Cut From Season 50 After Being Strung Along For Months, And They're Talking About It On Social