The White Lotus' Shooter Mystery Is Still Unsolved, But I Have A Wild Theory That I Haven't Seen Anybody Mention Yet

Why aren't we talking about this possibility?

Jason Isaacs as Timothy Ratliff on The White Lotus Season 3.
(Image credit: HBO)

The White Lotus Season 3 is nearly over, and we still don't know the cause behind that shocking flash-forward in the season premiere that has yet to play out. As we wait to watch the final episodes, whether on HBO or with a Max subscription, many theories are circulating on how that big moment will go down. Strangely enough, I haven't seen many people considering my theory, suggesting the events that lead to that moment are far more complex than anyone can guess.

I think there's a lot happening in that scene we didn't see, and that the show wants us to believe it's just one person with a gun behind responsible for the mysterious event. While it's not quite as clean as our theory about Rick and his father, I think my this theory is worth considering as we prepare for these last episodes.

Jon Gries as Greg Hunt in The White Lotus

(Image credit: HBO)

I Think There's More Than One Shooter In The White Lotus' Cryptic Opening Scene

I have a feeling that when Mike White decided to open The White Lotus Season 3 the way he did, he knew the conclusion most of his American audience would jump to. While I can't speak for every viewer, I'll confess it didn't take but a moment for me to assume that the resort was in the midst of an active shooter situation and that everyone was on high alert, searching for a gunman.

This has been backed up by the fact that Season 3 has continued to hit on Gaitok's gun throughout the season. It's as if they want us to forget the robbery that occurred at the beginning of the season, which led to Gaitok being given a gun in the first place. It's as if the show wants us to laser in on the one gun, so we forget about the fact that there's more than just one gun in Thailand.

We hear multiple gunshots in the flash-forward scene and some general confusion as to where the bullets are coming from. I think it's possible that more than one gun is in play in this scene and that there are two or even more shooters in the mix in this incident. I don't really have any definitive evidence that this is true, but I think that because I've seen so many theories about a singular shooter being the culprit, I just have to point out that it's entirely possible that more than one person has a gun at this resort.

Scene from The White Lotus Season 3 trailer.

(Image credit: HBO)

I Think The Chaos Is Caused By Multiple Events Unfolding At Once

With two episodes to go in The White Lotus Season 3, we've reached a point where it still feels like every storyline has yet to reach its climax. For those that need a brief recap, let's break it all down:

  • Piper is spending the night at a Buddhist temple.
  • Saxon is coming to terms with the fact that he had a sexual encounter with Lochlan.
  • Timothy is slowly coming unglued, knowing his entire life may unravel upon returning to the United States.
  • Gaitok is trying to impress Mook but is not respected at his job.
  • Jaclyn, Kate, and Lori are all fighting after taking shots at each other all vacation.
  • Rick is in the house of the man who killed his father.
  • Greg is hosting this big dinner for various characters, including Belinda.

There's no way The White Lotus Season 3 just ends without us getting to see if our theories about each story ended up being accurate, and yet there's so little time left. As such, I think we're in for a finale where everyone's stories play out concurrently, and as such, it plays into widespread chaos across the resort.

For example, say American agents show up at the resort looking to question Greg, seeing as he won't respond to requests to be interviewed after Tanya's death. Tim sees the agents there, assumes they're going to take him down, and has a full-blown meltdown. This leads to Chelsea flipping out, having already endured two near-death experiences, and she grabs Gaitok's gun and tries to shoot Tim. She misses and grazes Jaclyn in the arm. I'm just making stuff up at this point, but I think it's easy to see how something like this could happen if we start putting all these characters into the same space again. Even the actors couldn't handle hanging out in the resort the entire time, so I imagine these characters are sitting in a pressure cooker that is just ready to explode.

Jason Isaacs and Parker Posey as the Ratliffs in Thailand in The White Lotus Season 3 episode 1

(Image credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO)

Is The Person We Expect To Use The Gun Actually Going To Be The Culprit? I Have My Doubts

I know there's no shortage of people on the internet who think Greg is going to try and kill Belinda, but I've been against that idea from the very start. Let's not forget that Greg presumably arranged to have Tanya killed rather than do it himself. While his new girlfriend, Chloe, feels that "Gary" is capable of killing, I'm not so sure.

Timothy is also a likely suspect, but the fact that he no longer has the gun makes me weary he'll be able to do much of anything. I have wondered, however, if agents may raid the resort to take in the businessman and get him back to the United States to face charges. U.S. agents would likely be armed, so his being there could bring more guns into the mix.

In the latter episodes, it seems like Saxon is the most likely to fly off the handle, especially after the whole brother love scene. The White Lotus has a habit of featuring bizarre family relationships, but it also has a habit of giving us the most unexpected endings we don't see coming. Given that, the only thing I'm expecting at this point is that something entirely random will happen that we have no way of predicting. Especially with the way it seems like everyone's individual storylines are all going to hit their peak at around the same time. I don't know what's going to happen, but I bet it's going to be wild and make up for the HBO series changing its theme song.

The White Lotus airs on HBO on Sundays at 9:00 p.m. ET. I know I'm eager to see how the rest of Season 3 plays out, and I'm wondering how this resort franchise can stay open after all the things that have gone down at their locations.

Mick Joest
Mick Joest
Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.

