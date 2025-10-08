Kevin Costner's Yellowstone Exit Was Allegedly Preceded By An Argument With Wes Bentley That Drew 'Line In The Sand' And Made Things 'Awkward'

Between the rumor about Kevin Costner leaving Yellowstone coming out and the John Dutton actor confirming his exit , there were a lot of claims going around about why this was happening. Mostly, the reports surrounded the actor and the show’s creator, Taylor Sheridan, not seeing eye to eye, scheduling issues and more. However, now, a new story has emerged about the performer getting into a fight with Wes Bentley on set that apparently drew a “line in the sand.”

At this point, I think we all know that ultimately, John Dutton was killed off in Yellowstone’s Season 5B premiere, and Costner played no part in the show’s final episodes. However, what led to that outcome is still a bit ambiguous. But THR published a story all about Costner’s turbulent last few years, and provided some clarity about the tension on the Western show’s set that seemingly amplified the problems.

This was shown through a story involving the John Dutton actor and his co-star, Wes Bentley, who played his son Jamie Dutton. The report explained that while they were filming on a soundstage in Utah, between takes, Costner was apparently pushing Bentley to say something other than what Taylor Sheridan had scripted. The American Beauty actor wouldn’t do it, saying that he signed up to work on Sheridan’s show, not his co-star’s.

Apparently, that caused Costner to lunge at Bentley, as one source who was on set explained:

Kevin didn’t like that, and he lunged at him. No fists were thrown, but they were in each other’s faces, pushing and shoving and just getting hot until they had to be separated.

Bentley’s spokesperson confirmed this altercation as well. They explained that it was a “work related argument during an emotional and physically tough scene." They also said that the problems were “discussed and resolved.” Meanwhile, Costner’s camp declined to comment.

This apparent fight between the Yellowstone cast members was intense, and according to a witness, production briefly shut down after it. They also claimed that Kelly Reilly, who plays Beth Dutton and was in this scene with Bentley and Costner, was in tears over it.

Later in the report, it was claimed that this fight led to a line being drawn in the sand. Another source who was there explained that things weren’t the same after that, because everyone loved Bentley, and Taylor Sheridan was very mad about the situation. To that point, they explained:

The incident with Wes was the line in the sand. Everything was different after that. Everyone loved Wes and so that really made Taylor upset. Kevin and Taylor butted heads from there on out. It got very awkward.

Before the Horizon star’s exit was confirmed, there had been a lot of allegations about conflicts between him and the Yellowstone creator. At one point, news about a call they allegedly had got out, and it was claimed that during it, Costner had demanded more money, a reduced schedule and script approval. That last one about the scripts was apparently a non-starter.

In the THR report, it was also alleged that the actor took issue with Yellowstone’s spinoff, 1883. And there were many claims about how his Horizon films played into his decision to leave Sheridan’s show.