Has Jimmy Kimmel's Staff And Crew Been Laid Off? What's Actually Going On

Last week, ABC pre-empted long-running talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! due to comments the titular host made in reference to the death of political pundit Charlie Kirk. The move came after broadcasting corporations Sinclair and Nexstar blasted Kimmel’s comments and removed his show from their ABC affiliates across the country. As the show remains off the air, there have been questions regarding what lies ahead for its staff members. Now, a new report seems to shed light on whether employees will be laid off.

What’s Going On With Jimmy Kimmel’s Staff While The Show Is Off The Air?

It would seem that Kimmel staffers are set to be compensated in the immediate future. According to Deadline, employees recently received a memo informing them that they would be paid for the next week. While this is far from a guarantee that the show will return to the airwaves soon, the trade says this decision does bode well for its status moving forward. It’s the news outlet’s understanding that the powers that be do not want to rub Kimmel or his colleagues the wrong way during this time.

Within Deadline’s reporting, it’s also mentioned that Jimmy Kimmel has been and remains respected amongst his staffers. The trade also claims Kimmel doesn’t want his crew to experience hardship due to this situation, especially given other major events in recent years like the COVID pandemic and the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

The decision to take Live off the air was reportedly made by Disney’s big brass – the company’s TV head, Dana Walden, as well as the conglomerate’s CEO, Bob Iger. Sources have since alleged that Iger’s decision did not go over well with some within the company, who supposedly didn’t think pulling Kimmel from the air would be a good idea. On the other hand, Federal Communications Commission chairman Brendan Carr lauded ABC for its decision while also expressing disapproval of Kimmel’s comments.

Meetings have reportedly been held in recent days in order to find a resolution. It’s been said that execs wanted Jimmy Kimmel to apologize, but he did not intend to do so. Instead, the host allegedly wanted to go on the air and explain his sentiments. At this point, it’s difficult to say just when Kimmel’s show will be back on ABC. In the meantime, though, fans and celebrities alike continue to voice their displeasure with the show being pulled.

What Are People Saying About Jimmy Kimmel Being Taken Off The Air?

Since it was announced that Kimmel would be dropped from ABC for the time being, a number of big names in Hollywood have defended the host. Ben Stiller, Wanda Sykes, Misha Collins and Christie Brinkley are just a few of the celebrities that have spoken out thus far. Fellow talk show host Stephen Colbert has expressed solidarity, and both Jon Stewart and Jimmy Fallon have honored Kimmel as well.

There are those, however, who have expressed approval over Live being pre-empted. In addition to Brendan Carr, U.S. President Donald Trump has celebrated ABC’s decision. Even comedian Roseanne Barr – whose eponymous sitcom was canceled by Disney in 2018 over controversial comments she made also quipped that she was “available to fill in” for Jimmy Kimmel.

While it remains to be seen just what happens with Jimmy Kimmel Live! in the long run, it would appear that staffers won’t have to worry about being paid for now. Time will tell if meetings between Kimmel and executives yield any results that would bring the show back amid the 2025 TV schedule.