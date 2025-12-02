CBS's New Boss Is Allegedly Coming After The Ladies On The View. An Insider Says It's Personal

The View continues to stay strong on the 2025 TV schedule, despite co-host Joy Behar thinking the show hasn’t been true all “28 years” it’s been on. As of late, though, the series has seen its fair share of controversies even as viewers continue to tune in. Now, an insider is claiming that CBS News' new head honcho is formulating a content-related plan that might impact Behar, Whoopi Goldberg and co. And this move allegedly isn't just business-motivated.

According to RadarOnline, new CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss is developing a brand-new daytime, panel-driven show. While it’s not a reboot of The Talk, it’s allegedly being billed as The Right View. An insider also claims to Rob Shuter that the move is “personal” and reportedly stems from Weiss being passed over as co-host on the ABC mainstay four years ago. Weiss was supposedly one of the potential names floated to replace Meghan McCain as the conservative presence on he panel. The source also said:

Bari never forgot how The Voice passed on her in 2021 to fill the conservative co-host seat. Now she's in a position to create something smarter, sharper, and more balanced. It's her vision of what daytime TV should be – real debate without the screaming.

Alleged network sources claim Weiss is “quietly” building a “sharp-debate-driven alternative” show. Additionally, it's said that she's purportedly already approved development meetings for the series which would feature a “panel of diverse voices engaging in real conversation without the on-air meltdowns or shouting matches that have become The View’s signature.”

Right now, nothing more has been reported about the supposed new show, and it's unclear if it's in the works. There's also uncertainty regarding Bari Weiss’ intentions.

What is known is that Meghan McCain exited The View in 2021. McCain explained she was leaving in order to prioritize her home life, which had been affected by the COVID pandemic. She also wanted to focus on raising her and husband Ben Domenech’s daughter in D.C., rather than having to move back to New York to tape The View. After McCain left, the series' producers brought in a variety of guest hosts to fill the conservative position, and she was ultimately being replaced by Alyssa Farah Griffin and Ana Navarro.

Weiss, meanwhile, seems to be keeping her focus on her new job. She’s been editor-in-chief of CBS News since October 6, and media analysts have argued that some of her creative decisions have been right-leaning. Weiss was also accused of submitting to President Trump's wishes amid his 60 Minutes interview, which sparked a hefty lawsuit. While this alleged talk show seems to be far from set in stone at this point, it's fair to say it could theoretically create some daytime competition for The View if it proves appealing to viewers.

CBS has been down a panel talk show since The Talk ended last year. Instead of its afternoon slot being replaced with a different talk show, the Eye network opted to air a new soap opera, Beyond the Gates, in its place, which has reportedly been doing well ratings-wise. If this new talk show makes it to air, it’s hard to tell where in the weekly schedule it would fit, but that’s just another bridge that will have to be crossed if it comes to that.