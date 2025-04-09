CBS' FBI Gave Isobel A Great Excuse To Quit The Team, But Don't Count Alana De La Garza Out Yet

Spoilers ahead for Episode 17 of FBI Season 7 on CBS, called "Lineage" and available streaming next with a Paramount+ subscription.

After the previous episode of FBI took the time to successfully introduce Tiff's replacement, the latest installment in the 2025 TV schedule shifted the spotlight over to Isobel and a big decision she had to make. Between the case of the week and its timing, "Lineage" ultimately gave the team's SAC valid reasons to quit, and the introduction of The Flash alum Tom Cavanagh as Isobel's new husband really seemed like it could be setting Alana De La Garza up for an exit. Fortunately, I don't think we have to worry about her leaving any time soon.

Isobel revealed early in "Lineage" that she had reached the 20-year milestone at the FBI, which meant that she could retire with full benefits. Her husband Philip was quick to support the idea when she floated it, and the stars even seemed to align on the job when the murder case of the week led back to a Most Wanted criminal who Isobel had been wanting to nail for many years. The team ultimately closed the case, although Jack Grippo died before he could be brought to justice through the system.

That didn't mean Isobel could just close the book on the case, though, and not just because Jubal seemed incredulous when she even mentioned hitting her 20. The team learned at the end of the episode that Billie, Grippo's daughter, had outmaneuvered them all and was now in a position of power within a criminal enterprise. So, it wasn't so much a case of closing the book on the Grippo crime family as finishing a chapter and starting the next. Still, who could have blamed Isobel for thinking the time was right to leave the job behind?

Well, Isobel went home and opened up to her husband about the death of her white whale, including that "somebody else took his place, someone new to chase." The work never ends, and Philip didn't get upset that his dreams of both of them being retired together had been dashed. He just said, "You decide when your part in the work is finished," and she decided that she's "not finished." Not yet.

Not only does it seem that Alana De La Garza isn't going anywhere as Isobel after the SAC's big choice, but FBI officially established Tom Cavanagh's Philip as somebody I'd love to see more of. Relationships don't always go swimmingly in the three-show FBI world (although that will soon be cut down to one show). For example, OA's romance with Gemma even seemed obstacle-free in Season 7, until their romantic trip was quite literally hijacked and she was shot! Still, Philip seems to be a pretty great husband to Isobel, and it'd be great to get occasional check-ins on their home life.

For now, the one thing we can count on is that Isobel isn't planning on leaving her work as SAC, and that's enough to celebrate ahead of another two seasons of FBI. Keep tuning in to CBS on Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET for new episodes of Season 7, ahead of the remaining episodes of FBI: International's final season at 9 p.m. ET and what's left of FBI: Most Wanted's final season at 10 p.m. ET.