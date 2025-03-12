After CBS' FBI Honored Action Movies In OA's Big Episode, Zeeko Zaki Sharing What 'Means The World' Bodes Well For Season 8

News
By
published

Zeeko Zaki opened up about OA's latest ordeal.

Zeeko Zaki as OA in FBI Season 7x14
(Image credit: Bennett Raglin/CBS)

Spoilers ahead for Episode 14 of FBI Season 7, called "Hitched" and available streaming now with a Paramount+ subscription.

FBI returned to CBS from a brief break in the 2025 TV schedule with an episode that had OA flying solo a lot more than usual after the train carrying him and Gemma was hijacked. While Maggie and Co. were helping as much as they could from the outside, OA had to find a way to stop the train and save his girlfriend from bleeding out. Zeeko Zaki spoke with CinemaBlend about getting to pull off some action movie-esque movies, and his comments about that final scene with Maggie leave me happy all over again that FBI has already been renewed for Season 8.

Fans are certainly used to seeing OA in action after more than 100 episodes over seven seasons and counting, but fighting his way toward the front of a train is quite different from a chase sequence across New York City. Zaki opened up about filming scenes taking place in a moving train... a.k.a., a space with a lot less elbow room than usual. The actor shared:

It was really cool. It's so fun to get to do stuff that we don't usually do, and being on that train, and getting to kind of honor the action movies that I've seen in these confined spaces, planes and trains and things like that, was really fun. But our stunt supervisor and our stunt guys are all so great, so it was really natural for us to just see the space, figure it out and make it look as cool as possible.

The stunts on FBI (as well as on the Emmy-nominated FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International) tend to be pretty cinematic on a weekly basis, so it's fitting that Zeeko Zaki got to "honor the action movies" with OA's train fights. OA fortunately did successfully save all of the hostages and stop the train in the nick of time, but Gemma's life was in serious jeopardy after she was caught in crossfire.

Thanks to emergency first aid involving tea bags, tampons, and some sympathetic hijackers, Gemma did live, leading to a sweet scene between Comfort Clinton in Gemma's hospital bed and Zeeko Zaki as the still very shaken OA. The longtime series regular shed some light on what was going through his character's head at that point:

We don't really see the guilt too much as we see the fear, because we're still in this moment. And there's a lot at stake. You have Gemma, and then you have all the other passengers. I think he's very good at compartmentalizing that. He's very good at staying in it and staying focused. So hopefully that reads, but the guilt definitely comes through at the end there, and just getting to play those different levels on the emotional sort of spectrum that we haven't gotten to maybe see before, was really fun.

That emotional scene between OA and Gemma wasn't actually the final scene of the episode, though. Maggie, who had been freaking out to various degrees throughout "Hitched" while OA was fighting hijackers on his own, was at the hospital to support her partner. After he confided that he felt like he was supposed to protect Gemma, she gave him a hug that he clearly needed, and really reminded me of why Maggie and OA are one of my favorite TV partnerships.

So, what did it mean to OA that Maggie was there for him at the very end of an exceptionally trying day? I posed Zeeko Zaki that very question, and he shared:

It means the world, of course. Our relationship and our partnership is so strong, and I would have done the same for her, of course. Again, it's really exciting to get these moments to show how connected and how strong we are together and apart.

For all the changes that FBI has gone through over the years, Maggie and OA's partnership is still a key part of the series, and Zaki's comments make me relieved that – assuming there are no major tragedies for the team before the end of Season 7, anyway – they'll be back for Season 8. In fact, in light of Most Wanted and International getting cancelled, FBI's multi-season renewal last spring comes as a relief. The original series is currently guaranteed through Season 9.

There's still plenty of time before the Season 7 finale, however, and the promo for the next episode suggests that Maggie might need to lean on OA soon. Take a look:

FBI 7x15 Promo "Acolyte" (HD) - YouTube FBI 7x15 Promo
Watch On

Maggie seemingly will end up in serious peril while the team is on the hunt for a serial killer, and the team is still short an agent due to Scola not yet getting a permanent partner after losing Tiff. Tune in to CBS on Tuesday, March 18 at 8 p.m. ET for the next new episode of FBI, followed by FBI: International at 9 p.m. ET and FBI: Most Wanted at 10 p.m. ET.

Tuesdays will look very different come fall without International and Most Wanted, so a big question now is whether CBS will officially order the potential FBI: CIA spinoff to series.

TOPICS
Laura Hurley
Laura Hurley
Senior Content Producer

Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about interviews
Lisa Kudrow sitting on a couch in a flannet shirt in The Parenting

Lisa Kudrow Had A Real Friends Moment When She Was Serenaded With "Smelly Cat' On The Set Of The Parenting, And I Wish I Could've Seen It
Amanda Seyfried and Nicholas Pinnock stand together against next to a car in Long Bright River - S1 E4 - &quot;Blind Spot.&quot;

Long Bright River Is Set In Philly. Amanda Seyfried And Nicholas Pinnock Skipped The Accents, But They Want Eagle-Eyed Viewers To Spot These Other References
Lisa Kudrow sitting on a couch in a flannet shirt in The Parenting

Lisa Kudrow Had A Real Friends Moment When She Was Serenaded With "Smelly Cat' On The Set Of The Parenting, And I Wish I Could've Seen It
See more latest
Most Popular
Lisa Kudrow sitting on a couch in a flannet shirt in The Parenting
Lisa Kudrow Had A Real Friends Moment When She Was Serenaded With "Smelly Cat' On The Set Of The Parenting, And I Wish I Could've Seen It
Drew Carey on the set of The Price is Right.
Drew Carey Talks How Comedy Helped Him Through Hard Times, Including The Murder Of His Former Fiancée: 'Humor Is My Way Out’
Amanda Seyfried and Nicholas Pinnock stand together against next to a car in Long Bright River - S1 E4 - &quot;Blind Spot.&quot;
Long Bright River Is Set In Philly. Amanda Seyfried And Nicholas Pinnock Skipped The Accents, But They Want Eagle-Eyed Viewers To Spot These Other References
Keanu Reeves as John Wick in John Wick: Chapter 4
John Wick 5 Just Got An Update From A Lionsgate Exec, And Now I’m Even More Confused About What’s Happening With Keanu Reeves’ Character
alison victoria on windy city rehab
Windy City Rehab's Alison Victoria Renovated Her Chicago ‘Dream’ Home. Now She’s Selling It For Millions
The Fly Team in FBI: International Season 4x11
After Revisiting FBI: International's Season 4 Ratings, The Cast’s 'So Cute' Tradition For Watching The Show Makes The Cancellation Sting Even More
Lucy Hale looking at dating profiles on her phone in F Marry Kill
F Marry Kill Ending: Lucy Hale, Virginia Gardner And The Director Talk The Big Twist, And The Hilarious Improv Moment Lucy Came Up With For The Final Kill
Kylie Jenner in GQ interview, Kendall Jenner on The Kardashians and Timothee Chalamet in Don&#039;t Look Up.
Fans Have A Lot Of Thoughts About The Kylie Jenner And Timothèe Chalamet Tennis Footage, But I'm Just Here Watching Kendall Give Serves
Robert Pattinson and Zendaya in a side-by-side photo.
‘I Was Going Crazy For 3 Days.’ Robert Pattinson Says His Movie With Zendaya Was Driving Him Bonkers, But It Was His Sweet Co-Star Who Calmed Him Down
Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) pilots a ship on Andor
Andor Season 2’s EP Got Real About The Show’s New Release Schedule On Disney+, And As A Journalist, I Really Feel This