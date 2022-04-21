CBS' S.W.A.T. Gave Star Shemar Moore Some Big Birthday Love, And Fans Were Quick To Follow Suit

Shemar Moore's cop procedural on CBS has been doing plenty of celebrating lately. Just a couple of weeks after S.W.A.T.'s Season 6 renewal happened and the 100th episode aired, Moore celebrated something more personal: his 42nd birthday. Fans were quick to give him some birthday love along with the official S.W.A.T account.

The S.W.A.T. Twitter account gave Moore a birthday shoutout -- while also hoping he doesn’t run off to Mexico. The final part of the tweet is in reference to the Season 5 opener when Hondo took off for South of the Border after getting demoted. The account celebrated his birthday, and then fans took the opportunity to respond:

Happy birthday to the man, the myth, the legend. #SWAT wouldn't be the same without @shemarmoore — just don't run off to Mexico again, yeah? 💥 pic.twitter.com/lhgXutthiiApril 20, 2022 See more

It didn’t take long for fans to flood the replies with birthday wishes. And some, like @scarlet04519, even beautifully included how Shemar Moore’s late mother, whom he was very close to, would be of him:

Happy birthday to Shemar Moore! Aka Hondo! Hope you have a fantastic birthday! I have watched you on Y&R aka Malcolm and watching you fine-tuning the character and building amazing relationships along the way. You are an amazing, kindhearted man, your mother would be proud of u

Other fans, such as @karenwruddfn, opted to take a simpler approach with a simple birthday message and a similar sentiment. This fan was abundantly positive, noting he makes “this world a happier place.”

Happiest of birthdays Shemar, you truly make this world a happier place, hope your day was awesome.

Shemar Moore’s most notable roles are that of Derek Morgan on Criminal Minds and, of course, as Hondo on S.W.A.T. One fan, @KDRINFJ, is making sure that everyone knows that no matter what role he plays, he always brings something special to it:

Love me some Shemar, he brings something special to each role that makes it so you can’t imagine someone else playing it…

Meanwhile, with S.W.A.T. in its fifth season with a sixth one on the way, it’s hard to imagine the procedural without any of the current cast, including Shemar Moore. While one fan, @PayneAnna, wished him a happy birthday, they also shared the same sentiment that no one can replace Moore as Hondo:

Happy Birthday Shemar! I hope all of your wishes come true. I couldn’t agree more #SWAT definitely wouldn’t be the same without him!!!

It’s clear that after stealing hearts on CBS for over 15 years, fans are still pretty captivated by the actor. Last year, a woman hilariously went viral for framing shirtless pictures of Shemar Moore and putting them up around her house. It was pretty funny and impressive and proved that the Criminal Minds alum's still got it.

The series is closing in on the final episodes of Season 5, and with Season 6 on the horizon, it’s going to be interesting to see what will happen. Like most procedurals, the CBS drama is known for going big during season finales, and now that another season is promised, we'll hopefully get much of the same this spring. Meanwhile, Moore previously opened up about why he thinks S.W.A.T. is so successful, and it’s all about the balance between action, diversity, and family.

Hopefully, the cast of S.W.A.T. was also able to celebrate Shemar Moore’s birthday in style, and with how close they seemingly are (they even have a S.W.A.T. cornhole league), I wouldn’t doubt it. Fingers crossed we get more fun cast shenanigans this season and beyond as well.