I’m Bummed The O.G. S.W.A.T Cast Is Not Returning For The Spinoff. Shemar Moore Explained
20-David is no more.
More than a year after S.W.A.T.’s third and final cancellation, the series made its comeback on the 2026 TV schedule. On Friday, the much-anticipated Shemar Moore-led spinoff S.W.A.T. Exiles debuted on Starz, starring a mostly new cast alongside Moore. While it’s definitely entertaining, I am bummed that he isn’t joined by other members of the now-defunct 20-David. Moore, though, explained the reasoning behind the major shakeups. .
When S.W.A.T. Exiles was announced last year, the S.W.A.T. cast was reportedly not pumped to hear that Moore would be leading a new series without them, and there was also evidently some behind-the-scenes drama stemming from it. Moore, who had been a big advocate for S.W.A.T.’s future since the first cancellation, defended the spinoff amid behind-the-scenes drama. We now know Exiles is bringing back at lesat a few S.W.A.T. OGs in guest-starring roles, but now Moore revealed to US Weekly why a completely new cast was the right choice:
As excited as I was for S.W.A.T. Exiles, I was definitely disappointed when I realized only Moore would be returning in a lead capacity. Of course, seeing Hondo again is a big win, but especially after the final season of S.W.A.T. was rooted in 20-David being a family, I was hoping we’d be getting more. It’s understandable why Exiles went in the direction it did, and it’s already interesting seeing Hondo leading a new team of young and rebellious S.W.A.T. recruits.
Some S.W.A.T. stars have spoken out about not being asked back, including David Lim, who admitted it stung hearing about the new show. That being said, Lim is set to return as Victor Tan in an upcoming episode. Fans have already seen Jay Harrington and Patrick St. Esprit as Deacon Kay and Commander Hicks, and there will be much more to look forward to.
While they are the only three so far returning for Exiles, it’s entirely possible fans will see more S.W.A.T. OGs in the future. S.W.A.T. Exiles only has 10 episodes for Season 1, so obviously, there’s only so much that can be done. Luckily, the spinoff has already been renewed for Season 2, so who knows what could be planned for 44-Squad.
Considering S.W.A.T. was canceled three times, I will take any kind of series on the same wavelength, no matter who is in it. The team may be different, but the heart and the action are still there. The hope is also still alive for future appearances from other S.W.A.T. OGs. For now. people can watch the series in full with a Netflix subscription. New episodes of S.W.A.T. Exiles air on Fridays on Starz. This is only the beginning of S.W.A.T.’s new chapter, and there’s no telling what will be in store.
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Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.
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