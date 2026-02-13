Hearing Rizgod And Savannah Talk How They (Respectively) Found Out About Survivor 50 Has Me Pumped
This is so on brand.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Survivor is one of the best reality shows of all time, and laid a blue print or tons of shows that followed. The long-running series (which is streaming with a Paramount+ subscription) is gearing up for the highly anticipated 50th season, which will feature returning players. That includes Season 49's Savannah Louie and Rizo Velovic, and the story behind them getting invited is getting me seriously pumped.
The cast of Survivor 50 is stacked and features some beloved classic players like Cirie Fields and Colby Donaldson. It should be interesting to see how the New Era players compete with those fan favorites, and in an interview from Dalton Ross's Instagram, Savannah explained how she found out both she and Rizo were going to be back. As she shared:
Even though Savanah had just won Survivor 49 (and the million-dollar prize that comes with it) it seems like her head was still very much in the game. She clocked when Rizo got the call to return for Season 50 simply by seeing how he stepped out of a room. Talk about being observant.
Paramount+: from $8.99 a month/$89.99 a year
Survivor is streaming over on Paramount+ Between the Essential plan running $8.99 a month and the ad-free Premium option at $13.99 a month, there's plenty to choose from.
In the same interview, Savannah went on to share how she got the call to return for Season 50 shortly after Rizo got his. As she put it:
The writing was on the wall for the winner of Survivor 49, and she quickly realized that both she and her ally Rizo would be back for Season 50. They're jumping right back into the game in Fiji, and from the pre-game press, it looks like that might make them a target. After all, the rest of the cast wasn't able to watch their season before filming.
Rizo also shared his POV of getting the call to return, and his mix of shock and joy at the chance to get another go at Survivor. He said:
Early into Season 49, Rizo stood out as being super strategic, easily outplaying a number of his competitors. I mean, the way he used that Immunity Idol to stay safe for weeks was impressive. But Savannah had his number about his return for Survivor 50, as she told it:
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
I'm super curious about how this pair of players will perform next season. They were put on separate tribes at the start of the game, which might help to diminish their threat level. But as previously stated, there are some folks on the cast who are targeting Savannah and Rizo simply due to them being unknowns.
Survivor 50 will premiere on February 25th as part of the 2026 TV schedule. Fingers crossed that Savannah and Rizo don't get eliminated too early.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.