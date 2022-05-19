Did Chicago Fire Already Reveal What's Going To Thwart Stella And Severide's Season 10 Finale Wedding?

Spoilers ahead for Episode 21 of Chicago Fire Season 10, called “Last Chance.”

Chicago Fire is officially one episode away from the next hiatus, and the showrunners have already promised a “nonstop” finale that will leave fans either “praising or cursing” their names. While fans get to look forward to the return of Jesse Spencer as Matt Casey for the Stellaride wedding, something is going to happen to thwart those wedding plans . Now, after “Last Chance,” it seems that Fire may have already revealed what is going to cause problems. If that’s the case, then the Fire finale cliffhanger may not actually involve any fire!

Squad 3 jumped into action on the scene of a food truck fire in "Last Chance," and the man who seemingly owned the truck was determined to try and get back to his vehicle despite the blaze. At first, it seemed like the man – named Dell Cotner – was just out of his mind due to the shock and didn’t want to lose the source of his livelihood, but he came across as much sketchier when he showed up at 51. This tipped Severide and Cruz off that something was wrong, and they visited the lot where the food truck had been taken, only to discover that a container in the back was full of bags and bags of opioids.

The good news is that Severide managed to arrange a sting operation to get Cotner arrested, which involved Chicago P.D. ’s Tracy Spiridakos dropping by as Upton to slap the cuffs on him. That wasn’t the end of the story, however, as Severide discovered when he was confronted by a group of men when he thought he was running to save a woman in a medical emergency. He was badly beaten by all of them, but not so badly that he’s not going to be able to identify them. A cop gave him the advice that he really needs to “stay alert.”

And that wouldn’t bode well under any Chicago Fire circumstances, let alone just one week out from a finale! Severide came to the conclusion that he and Stella should move past their fears about marriage and tie the knot as soon as possible, and the promo reveals that the Stellaride wedding is really happening, complete with Casey as best man . It also doesn’t show anything going spectacularly wrong, but co-showrunner Derek Haas already guaranteed that there are going to be problems. Speaking with CinemaBlend, he previewed:

The wedding isn't going to go exactly as planned. So whatever plans that they might have had pre-wedding are thwarted.

Co-showrunner Andrea Newman echoed that sentiment by saying that “everything kind of goes out the window.” That doesn’t necessarily mean that a group of criminals nasty enough to be worthy of Chicago P.D. will ruin the wedding, but Newman also promised a “cliffhanger-y” ending. It’s possible that the show will come up with a fresh crisis to cause problems in the finale, but the drug dealers with a bone to pick with Severide are officially high on my list of candidates to stop the nuptials.