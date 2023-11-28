As Chicago Fire's Kara Killmer Celebrates Season 12 With BTS Pics, Fans Have Messages For The Departing Star

Chicago Fire is finally moving forward after the WGA writers strike and SAG-AFTRA actors strike wrapped, but the arrival of Season 12 in the 2024 TV schedule will also feature the goodbye to a longtime star. Kara Killmer is departing the hit NBC drama after nine full seasons as paramedic Sylvie Brett. The actress already reflected on her early days in the Windy City, and went on to celebrate getting back to work on her final season. In response, a lot of fans had the same kind of message.

Kara Killmer shared some peeks behind the scenes during the week of prep to start filming, including a moment with the makeup artist, a costume fitting, and her last-ever ambulance training. Brett and Co. may not be back in primetime until 2024, but fans can enjoy seeing the actress back at work! Check out her BTS pics:

A post shared by Kara Killmer (@karebearacares) A photo posted by on

At the time of writing, Kara Killmer's departure from Chicago Fire Season 12 has been confirmed, but it remains to be seen how many episodes she'll appear in before Brett bows out. Her future with Jesse Spencer's Casey was one of the three cliffhangers from the end of Season 11, and the news of Killmer leaving stopped me from worrying about the Brettsey ending. Instagram user @alittlebitnikki commented this on the star's post:

I can’t wait for season 12 but I’m so sad for you to leave the show. You’re one of my absolute favorites!

For other fans, Brett's upcoming departure reminds them of Casey's departure back in Season 10, not too longer after the two characters finally began an actual relationship. Interestingly, Jesse Spencer returned for a number of episodes of the tenth season before Matt Casey was written out; could Killmer also be back for few episodes, even in a shortened season? @andreia_asouza wrote:

To this day I still haven't gotten over Casey leaving. Now I have to get over the best couple leaving. I still hoped to see them for many, many seasons😁. Now here comes a happy ending for our dear Brettsay ❤🤍

The Brettsey cliffhanger from the Season 11 finale saw Casey – who still lives in Portland – proposing to Brett, which originally led me to believe back in the spring that the only way Brettsey could have a happy outcome was if Jesse Spencer was returning to Chicago Fire or Kara Killmer was leaving. Personally, I'm predicting an exit with Brett and Casey riding off into the sunset, and @carfuenal commented with that hope:

I HOPE that your CF farewell is Brett marrying Casey and going to Oregon, and that you have the most beautiful wedding. If a character from the show deserves it more than anyone, is Sylvie Brett. Can’t believe it’s been almost 10 years since a shy paramedic from Indiana came in to replace another beloved character (Shay), and becoming a vital part of the history of the show.

Of course, there's no guarantee that Brett will get a happy ending on Chicago Fire. While characters like Dawson and Casey were written off in ways that they could return if the actors were available, others (like the aforementioned Shay) were killed off. Another commenter was reminded of a different loss, with @ecail commenting:

I really hate to see you go. You will be missed. I still miss Otis.

Who doesn't still miss Otis?! Hopefully Kara Killmer's exit isn't written in as heartbreaking a way as Yuri Sardarov's in the Season 8 premiere, although Sardarov's explanation for why Otis was killed off makes me think that Fire will do something different for Brett leaving. Unfortunately, we still have almost two months left to wait for answers about all the Season 11 cliffhangers.

Chicago Fire returns for Season 12 on Wednesday, January 17 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, between Chicago Med at 8 p.m. and Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. P.D. is also losing a longtime series regular with the upcoming departure of Tracy Spiridakos as Hailey Upton. To pass the time during the wait for One Chicago's return, you can find all three shows streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription now.