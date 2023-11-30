Chicago Med's Replacement For Nick Gehlfuss Is No Will Halstead, But I'm Excited For The Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. Alum's Arrival

Chicago Med said goodbye to longtime series regular Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead back in the spring's Season 8 finale. Now, with the end of the WGA writers strike and SAG-AFTRA actors strike allowing TV production to begin for the 2023-2024 TV season, NBC's hit medical drama has cast a character who can fill Will's vacancy. The newcomer definitely isn't going to be Will Halstead 2.0, but between the description of the character and casting of an Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. alum, I'm excited!

Luke Mitchell, who played Dr. Lincoln Campbell across two seasons of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., has been cast to play Dr. Mitch Ripley in Chicago Med Season 9, according to Deadline. Although the name could reportedly change, Mitch is expected to arrive in the Season 9 premiere as an Emergency Department doctor who has history with Dr. Charles. Elements of his story certainly match Will's before he left Chicago in the Season 8 finale in an ER-worthy twist, but the history with Dr. Charles hasn't been done before in One Chicago's medical show.

The actor has been cast as a recurring guest star, but reportedly with the chance of expanding to series regular status. Season 9 is only expected to run for 13 episodes in the new year due to the strike delays, with all three One Chicago series scheduled to return in January.

Luke Mitchell has a long list of credits to his name on the small screen in recent years, including 52 episodes of Blindspot before the drama's end in 2020, five episodes in the fourth and final season of Legacies in 2022, and 13 episodes of ABC's Big Sky prior to its 2023 cancellation. Personally, however, Dr. Lincoln Campbell from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is the character who comes to mind ASAP when I think of Mitchell more than any of his other roles.

The actor portrayed Lincoln in 29 episodes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. from 2015-2016 before the character tragically died, and he ranks as one of the show's best character additions to the original cast. Joining a series that is already anchored by some longtime fan favorites is no small task, especially since he ultimately became a love interest to one of the main characters.

While Lincoln's story didn't exactly have a happy ending, I really enjoyed Luke Mitchell in the role. Plus, Chicago Med fans are about to see him join an established cast full of longtime stars and fan favorites to play a new character. If he could do it as Lincoln on S.H.I.E.L.D., why shouldn't I be optimistic about him doing it again on Med? Plus, this isn't Mitchell's first time playing a doctor, although I think it's very safe to say that Dr. Mitch Ripley won't be developing any superpowers.

Luke Mitchell is actually the second former S.H.I.E.L.D. series regular to land a gig on an NBC show in the 2023-2024 TV season, after Brett Dalton joined the cast of Found. Dalton recently spoke with CinemaBlend to reflect on his unforgettable betrayal as Grant Ward in S.H.I.E.L.D. Season 1, almost ten years after the reveal.

Check out the debut of Luke Mitchell as Dr. Mitch Ripley (unless the character is renamed) when Chicago Med finally returns for Season 9 on Wednesday, January 17 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, followed by the Season 12 premiere of Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. and Season 11 premiere of Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. You can also revisit earlier episodes streaming with a Peacock Premium subscription, and find Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. streaming with a Disney+ subscription.