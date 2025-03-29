Chicago Med May Be Setting Archer Up For A Big Fall, But Steven Weber And Jessy Schram Are All Smiles In A Cute BTS Pic

The actor seems to be having a better time than his character!

Steven Weber as Dean Archer in Chicago Med Season 10x15
(Image credit: George Burns Jr/NBC)

Spoilers ahead for Episode 16 of Chicago Med Season 10, called "Poster Child" and available streaming with a Peacock subscription now.

Chicago Med packed a lot into its first episode in the 2025 TV schedule that follows Ripley's very near-death experience. This includes Luke Mitchell's character being reinstated after his heroics with the mini Chicago Fire crossover, Goodwin facing a woman who blamed her for her daughter's coma, Lenox being prodded by her brother to socialize, and Frost sending Ainsley packing, although I'm not convinced he's totally free of her just yet. Archer was entirely missing from "Poster Child," but the next episode will seemingly more than make up for his absence... although he might have a rough go of it.

The next new episode of Chicago Med airs on Wednesday, April 2 at 8 p.m. ET, and the title alone is a giveaway that it's going to be an eventful hour for Steven Weber's character. Called "The Book of Archer," the description (via NBC) reads:

Charles and Archer treat a heart transplant patient who believes his new heart doesn’t want to be in his body. Lenox takes a personal day. Hannah discovers a mass on a pregnant woman’s ovary.

Admittedly, that description alone doesn't indicate that anything is going to be particularly tough on Archer, as this certainly won't be the first time that he has to join forces with Dr. Charles when it comes to addressing a patient's mental health and physical health. The preview that aired after "Poster Child" on March 26 is actually went set alarm bells off for me. Take a look:

Chicago Med 10x17 Promo "The Book of Archer" (HD) - YouTube Chicago Med 10x17 Promo
Watch On

Archer may have plenty of experience in running the ED solo from before Lenox arrived, but it looks like he might not be entirely prepared for all the disasters that are on the way in "The Book of Archer." At least we know that Jessy Schram will be in this episode, since Hannah tends to be a source of support for Archer. Plus, Hannah had an elevator breakdown of her own in Season 10; now, it's apparently going to be Archer's turn.

And it remains to be seen just how much the doctor will go through before the final credits roll on "The Book of Archer," so I for one am just going to enjoy a photo that Steven Weber posted of him seemingly having fun behind the scenes with Jessy Schram. Take a look:

A post shared by Steven Weber (@actuallystevenweber)

A photo posted by on

I'm not sure we should count on any smiles from Steven Weber in "The Book of Archer," unless the episode starts out well for Dean before everything goes downhill. Hopefully the day doesn't go so badly that Archer revisits the idea of leaving Gaffney behind. The end of Season 10 is approaching, after all, and stakes are always high in One Chicago each spring.

Keep tuning in to NBC on Wednesdays for three hours of One Chicago action, starting with Chicago Med at 8 p.m. ET, followed by Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. ET, and ending with Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. ET. NBC has not yet announced renewals for any of the series at the time of writing, so the wait is on for (hopefully) good news to break sooner rather than later.

