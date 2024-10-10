Chicago Med's Newest Episode Was Hard To Watch For Hannah's Sake, But Jessy Schram Totally Crushed It

Spoilers ahead for Episode 3 of Chicago Med Season 10, called "Trust Fall."

If you thought that last week's episode of Chicago Med was a rough ride with Hannah and Ripley's confrontation and the tease of death threats for Goodwin, then the latest episode in the 2024 TV schedule might have hit especially hard. Unsurprisingly, Hannah and Ripley were on the rocks after she went to the police to clear his name against his wishes, and "Trust Fall" really seemed like a great episode for Hannah despite the conflict... until the very end, when she lost the patient she opened up to and was desperate to save. It was hard to watch for Hannah's sake, but I've already rewatched the ending because of how hard Jessy Schram crushed it.

The last shot of "Trust Fall" – which you'll be able to watch streaming with a Peacock subscription – was of Hannah splotched with the blood of her patient, breaking down in tears in the elevator before trying to calm herself. If that wasn't heartbreaking enough on its own, Sam Cooke's "Nothing Can Change This Love" played over the scene after she and Elise had bonded over it earlier in the hour. Really, the only win for Hannah in this episode was that she gave Elise two minutes with her newborn daughter Ruby before putting Elise under and finding the source of fresh bleeding. And there was a LOT of blood.

Perhaps I shouldn't have been surprised that Elise died, because I started flashing back to Sybil from Downton Abbey as soon as Hannah diagnosed her patient with preeclampsia. But the tension between them originally seemed to only extend as far as Elise needing assurance from Maggie rather than Hannah, and I thought that the only tears of the episode would be from Hannah's emotional realization that she does want kids of her own someday if she finds the right partner. That alone was a great moment from Jessy Schram, well before Elise coded and Hannah's efforts to revive her over 40 minutes failed.

All in all, it's hard not to be nervous about what comes next for Hannah. While Ripley seems to possibly be on the road to forgiving her after his conversation with Sully, she might not be in the best place for any relationship drama. Plus, while she has had her addiction issues under control for multiple seasons now, we also haven't seen her look nearly as emotionally wrecked as she did at the end of "Trust Fall." Whatever comes next might not be good for Hannah, but after this episode, I think we can at least be confident that Jessy Schram can nail it.

Whatever the future holds for her, Chicago Med isn't advertising it, as the promo for the next episode leans into the threats to Goodwin's life. Take a look:

Chicago Med 10x04 Promo "Blurred Lines" (HD) - YouTube Watch On

Keep tuning in to NBC on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET for new episodes of Chicago Med Season 10, followed by Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. ET and Chicago P.D. at 10 p.m. ET. The showrunners for all three One Chicago shows share a text chain, so it's possible that some mini crossovers could be coming to Med at some point this fall. Season 10 also started by losing two doctors, so all bets seem to be off with a new showrunner at the helm.