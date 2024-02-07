'He Thinks He's Okay': Chicago P.D.'s Benjamin Levy Aguilar Talks Torres' Return For A High-Stakes New Case
Welcome back, Torres!
The Intelligence Unit of Chicago P.D. has been missing a member ever since the debut of Season 11 in the 2024 TV schedule, but that's about to change with the return of Benjamin Levy Aguilar as Officer Dante Torres. Last seen in the shocking penultimate episode of Season 10 back in spring of 2023, the character has been on furlough off-screen for all of the eleventh season so far. His first case back won't be an easy one on February 7, and the actor spoke with CinemaBlend about how prepared Torres is (or isn't) for jumping back into the One Chicago deep end.
In the fourth episode of Season 11, called "Escape," Torres will go undercover in a drug trafficking case after his return from furlough. It's safe to say that he's not easing himself back into the job, if his first case back is undercover with drug traffickers! When I spoke with Benjamin Levy Aguilar about the episode, he previewed how high the stakes are for Torres:
Torres has had some experience with cases that overlap with his personal life, as the first big episode for his character after he became a series regular – which happened to be the fourth episode of Season 10 – involved a case on his home turf with people he loved, leading to what Aguilar described as a "transformation." This time, however, he'll be undercover, so it should be interesting to see how it affects his personal relationships.
But is Torres rusty as a cop after months of furlough away from the front lines of Intelligence investigations? I asked Benjamin Levy Aguilar that very question, and he explained:
Viewers got a closer look at the traumas in Torres' past at the end of Season 10, when he came close to waterboarding a perp, which led to the reveal that he'd been waterboarded himself after getting out of the life of a gang enforcer. Benjamin Levy Aguilar pushed himself to deliver that performance of Torres going too far. Now, it appears that any catharsis the character felt at the end of Episode 21 (available streaming via Peacock Premium subscription) last year wasn't complete. The actor continued:
Torres' is still as capable as ever as a cop; whether he's in the right emotional state for this undercover case remains to be seen. Hopefully he'll be able to rely on the rest of the Intelligence Unit for support; Halstead was originally his mentor on the team before Jesse Lee Soffer's departure. Atwater stepped up as a different kind of mentor in Season 10, and an early look at the new episode on February 7 shows a scene between Torres and Atwater:
Consider me officially excited to see Torres back with Atwater and the rest in the next new episode! There's a fun moment in the clip of Atwater updating the younger officer about Ruzek proposing to Burgess "again," and Torres' reaction makes me wonder if somebody filled him in on the full Burzek saga off-screen at some point. Of course, the larger point of the clip is the two officers teaming up for a car chase, and it's easy to see what Benjamin Levy Aguilar meant about his character's police skills not being rusty.
Tune in to NBC on Wednesday, February 7 at 10 p.m. ET for the "Escape" episode of Chicago P.D., featuring the long-awaited return of Torres. As always, P.D. finishes out a night of One Chicago action, with Chicago Fire at 9 p.m. and Chicago Med at 8 p.m.
Laura turned a lifelong love of television into a valid reason to write and think about TV on a daily basis. She's not a doctor, lawyer, or detective, but watches a lot of them in primetime. CinemaBlend's resident expert and interviewer for One Chicago, the galaxy far, far away, and a variety of other primetime television. Will not time travel and can cite multiple TV shows to explain why. She does, however, want to believe that she can sneak references to The X-Files into daily conversation (and author bios).
