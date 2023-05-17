Chicago P.D.'s Benjamin Levy Aguilar Previews How He 'Shocked' Himself With Torres' Big Episode

The end of Chicago P.D. Season 10 is quickly approaching, but not before Benjamin Levy Aguilar's Dante Torres gets one more episode in the spotlight. The newest member of the Intelligence Unit is facing another case that hits close to home, after his worlds collided earlier in Season 10. The actor opened up to CinemaBlend about the new episode that will air on May 17 with a focus on Torres, and how he even shocked himself with what happened.

The new episode on May 17 is called "New Life," and will put Torres in a tough situation when his troubled past could be exposed with ties to a murder case. A lot has gone down for the character from when he lost his mentor in Halstead to where he is now, and the actor shared that Torres has "a lot to lose" this week. Aguilar went on to share his thoughts on getting a big episode for his character right before the Season 10 finale:

It was very flattering. It was very beautiful. We weren't really expecting to have another one, but they went there. It's a beautiful compliment that they wanted to keep writing for my character.

Torres had an important role in the previous week, when he realized that Upton had gone missing in Tracy Spiridakos' intense episode (available streaming via Peacock Premium subscription), but the character will have to step up in a different way when this upcoming murder case hits close to home. Some time has passed since Torres was last at the center of a case, so fans will get to see it one last time before the finale, which seems like a rough one for Ruzek in particular.

Benjamin Levy Aguilar couldn't drop all the spoilers for what's on the way in "New Life," but previewed some big surprises when I asked if he learned new things about Torres with this episode:

I shocked myself so much! Even while I was doing the scenes and the moments, I was like, 'I didn't expect this to go this far or this way.' And I couldn't fake that, even though maybe in my mind, it was less. It just went there, and you got to trust your body. Your body's guiding you when you're in those moments that you're just living, and so when I would go to those levels of intense emotion, I shocked myself, and I was like, 'Is that out of character? Or is that not?' And then you realize, we all do things out of character. That's what makes life pretty interesting. So there were a lot of, I don't know if you'd call it out of character moments, but there were a lot of shocking moments for me.

Based on what Aguilar previewed, fans are seemingly about to see a whole different side of Torres than Chicago P.D. has showcased before. After all, if the actor was shocked, fans are surely in for some seriously unexpected developments! It sounds like the stakes will be sky-high on the hit NBC drama before the finale even premieres. Considering that the promo teases Torres fearing for his job if his team learns more about him, the character seems to have some valid concerns. Take a look:

Be sure to tune in to NBC on Wednesday, May 17 at 10 p.m. ET for the "New Life" episode of Chicago P.D. As always, the crime drama finishes out NBC's Chicago Wednesday, following Chicago Fire (which is on the verge of bringing back Jesse Spencer as Matt Casey) at 9 p.m. and Chicago Med (which has the situation with Hannah and the Archers to resolve) at 8 p.m. All three were renewed for the 2023-2024 TV season, and LaRoyce Hawkins recently shared why he's optimistic about the future so plenty more action in the Windy City is on the way following summer hiatus!