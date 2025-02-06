Chrissy Teigen Dropped A Surprise 'No Pants Post,' Admitted She Wants To 'Be Cremated With Only A Shirt On'

A celeb who knows a thing about making a look work in public — from the sheer chain-mail dress trend to showing off her baby bump — Chrissy Teigen clearly puts a lot of effort into spiffing herself up, whether there are cameras around or not. But that’s only the goal for while she’s living and breathing, and you better believe she has #CoffinOutfitGoals for when she’s no longer part of the corporeal world.



While showing off her recent night on the town with hubby John Legend, with credit to the fashion designer brand Tony Ward Couture, Teigen hyped up the fact that it was a pants-free experience. And just how much does she enjoy going without bottoms? Oh, enough so that she wants to eschew them completely even when she’s no longer able to enjoy the freedom. As she put it in her Instagram post’s caption:

A no pants moment with @tonywardcouture! And I won’t apologize for it either!! I want to be buried pantless. Or cremated with only a shirt on. No bra!! Please screenshot so u dont forget John. Pooh bear behavior only!!

As someone who spent (probably…or definitely) way too many pre-teen years running around outside in my yard barefoot in a T-shirt and tighty-whities, I can 100% adhere buy into why pants-free fashion became a trend. (Or a full-on lifestyle choice, depending on who we’re talking about.) And to apologize for such comfort is just silly.

When it comes to how her remains are handled, I like how she goes straight from being buried pantsless to being cremated without a bra. Does she want to be buried with her boobs still supported? Does she… Okay, I guess there aren’t a whole lot of questions left unanswered with those requests. Maybe just “What kind of shirt?” I'd say a John Legend tour shirt FTW.

Understandably, Teigen sparked plenty of comments from fans with both her fancy look and her burial wishes, with lots of her followers sympathizing.

Pooh Bear for LIFE!!!! I feel seen. - @thejessica_j

Your legs are iconic! No need for pants - @bonnie_leitstein

Good news you actually don’t need your bra when you are buried!! Freedom forever!!! 😂 - @yourviolethaze

No need for pants when you have those legs! 💎 💎 💎 - @loveheals_

If someone buries me in a bra I will seriously haunt them for eternity. - @jodiensummers

Poor bear behavior only 😂😂 - @lonniedmclean

Its Donald duck for me - @btittany

Check out the celeb's full Instagram post below to see Teigen's innate happiness over her Pooh Bear look.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) A photo posted by on

While she doesn't appear to have any 2025 TV show appearances lined up for the future, Chrissy Teigen did recently appear on Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates Jr. to learn a bit more about her heritage. I don't recall the episode factoring in a discussion about what her ancestors were all buried in, or whether their ashes had underwire remains in them.