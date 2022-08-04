Chrissy Teigen Reveals Pregnancy And Baby Bump With 'Hopeful' Message Almost Two Years After Losing Son

Chrissy Teigen hasn't had the easiest time when it comes to growing her family with John Legend, but now the model/TV host/social media personality has some very good news to announce. After the tragic loss of her stillborn son in the fall of 2020, she has revealed that she is pregnant again and far enough along that she can show off a nice baby bump.

She confirmed her pregnancy with her third child back in the summer of 2020 before sharing the heartbreaking news just a couple of months later, and has since gone through IVF treatments to try and conceive again. Just months after she asked fans to stop asking if she was pregnant due to the painful feelings it brought up, Teigen took to Instagram to reveal her baby bump:

She posted the photo of herself wearing some underwear that left no question about the growing baby bump, and her message not only conveys the nervousness and hope she feels, but also explains that the bruise in her leg is due to "1 billion shots." Although she still feels more nerves than excitement about her pregnancy, feeling "hopeful and amazing" is wonderful news after what she and her family went through previously.

Based on her bump, it's probably safe to say that she wouldn't have been able to keep her pregnancy secret for much longer unless she completely avoided the public eye! Husband and EGOT winner John Legend (with whom Chrissy Teigen shares 6-year-old daughter Luna and 4-year-old son Miles) reposted her photo with a simple message of his own, in emoji-form:

All things considered, this seems like a pretty great summer for Chrissy Teigen and her growing family. After she quit drinking back in 2021, she announced in July that she had hit the milestone of one full year of sobriety. In her message in honor of the milestone, she shared a message that both conveyed her regrets for past drinking and celebrates how far she has come. She also posted a fun little video with her family. She clearly is doing well without joining the Real Housewives franchise!

She began her sobriety journey after some bullying allegations, and shared her milestones with fans, including an admission that she should have been close to a year in 2021 before hitting some "hiccups in the road." She celebrated her first sober Thanksgiving later in the year, noting that it was the first time that she had "ever been able to enjoy everyone enjoying dinner." When she hit six months, she shared that she was "happier" than ever, with more energy and less anxiety.

There's a lot to be happy about for Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, and their two children now with another baby on the way. Whether or not she continues to share updates about her pregnancy remains to be seen. She isn't shy about sometimes giving fans a peek into her life as a mom, like when she shared a pic of bathtime with her kids, but hopefully she's able to stay as happy and relaxed as possible. Congratulations to the family!