Chrissy Teigen Rocked The Sheer Chain Mail Trend, And Paris Hilton And Octavia Spencer Were Here For It

Chrissy Teigen is fearless when it comes to social media. From getting candid about her boob lift and work she’s had done to trying out the latest fashion trends and joking about nudes (nude kitchenware, get your head out of the gutter), the reality TV show star and Internet personality is a never-ending source of entertainment and often information. Speaking of being ahead of the curve, she recently tried out the chain mail sheer look that’s started popping up on red carpet. I can honestly say love her take so much.

What I like most about this look compared to other styles in right now is that it still feels cutting edge, yet fairly comfortable. Yeah, you need to be comfortable showing your abs, but you aren’t being stuffed into this sort of outfit like you would be in the corset look Margot Robbie wore, for example. Plus, it’s not so tight or so see-through that you need to be careful with the lighting. Take a look.

Some of Teigen's celebrity pals were here for the 'fit as well. Of course, her longtime partner, John Legend, had some sweet stuff to say, commenting with all the emojis, '😍😍😍,' but some of her other celebrity pals also offered thoughts

Octavia Spencer:🔥🔥🔥🔥

Paris Hilton 😍

Stacy Keibler: 🔥🔥🔥

Brooklyn Decker: BABEEE🔥

Yes, that’s a lot of fire emojis from some major names, though I'm a little disappointed she didn't garner a "that's hot" or other classic catchphrase from Hilton.

Meanwhile, Emily Ratajkowski recently tried out a similar look, though her chain mail dress certainly had ‘70s inspo. Teigen’s is a bit more classic and I like that it is two-toned. The fact that it’s a two-piece skirt set is certainly on trend as well, and a style the Chrissy's Court star has favored in the past. If you’re looking for something similar, Revolve has some great looks right now. But ASOS can give you a similar feel on a much lower budget, if the sheer chain mail look is one you are wanting to try.

ASOS DESIGN jersey chainmail tube maxi skirt in rose gold - part of a set $35

It always feels like it gets warmer a little early in California, which means some of those fun, flow-y spring and summer looks get to be worn on the West Coast before they spread around to other parts of the country. (I mean, literally, Kylie Jenner and others are already rocking summer 2024 bikinis.) But hey, I'll take that fashion inspo and when the weather heats up, perhaps this is one look I'll be trying as well.