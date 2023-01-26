Christie Brinkley Threw Back To That Time She Went Topless On A Magazine Cover 40 Years Ago

Supermodel and former DWTS contestant Christie Brinkley has kicked off the new year with a slew of throwback photos and fans are noticing. The cover model and mom of three was on countless covers from Sports Illustrated's famous swimsuit issue to Playboy back in the day, and she recently shared a throwback to that time she went topless for National Lampoon (of all magazines). Even crazier? That photoshoot was actually 40 years ago.

Even Brinkley admitted she couldn’t believe how much time had passed since she was a part of this shoot. She noted in the caption, “Am I doing the math correctly because it feels like this was just last week."

This throwback post from 1983 was a true “wanna feel old?” moment for me, even more so than when the Harry Potter kids started having children of their own . It’s not the only throwback she’s posted recently either. Shortly after she shared the beach look, Brinkley also shared a throwback on Instagram to another cover she did with Vogue earlier in her career. These trips down memory lane are a fun component of her social, but the model’s Instagram is also peppered with tons of beach, swimwear and bikini shots.

Christie Brinkley Is 68 And Still Enjoys Fun In The Sun

I think it’s fair to say that at 68 Christie Brinkley is in better shape than many of us have ever been. The mom of three still spends a lot of active time out of doors. She shares beachwear looks on the regular and she’s not shy about showing off her fitness level. (Though I can’t speak to her actual ping-pong skills.)

Of course, swimwear is among Christie Brinkley’s biggest claims to fame. She appeared on three consecutive covers of Sports Illustrated between 1979 and 1981. She loves to rock a swimsuit on the beach or out and about, though there's actually a reason she's caught in them all the time. In fact, she said a couple of years ago that she wears swimwear for all kinds of activities to avoid weird “tan lines.” She told People back in 2017:

I always put a bikini on and say, ‘Oh, it is just to wear around the house. I am not going to go anywhere in it. I just want to get a little color while I am gardening. I run around trimming my begonias to even everything out so I don’t have any tan lines.

Five years later, she’s still rocking the look.

Christie Brinkley Has Reprised Her Famous Cover Days In Recent Years

As noted prior, Brinkley was the face of many magazine covers, particularly during her heyday in the 1980s. Her SI covers were iconic, and she celebrated them years later via TV specials and more. Meanwhile, She actually reprised her famous cover days in recent years for a Sports Illustrated cover Brinkley shared with her daughters, Sailor and Alexa. (She's not the only icon to do this recently either, as Dolly Parton also recently redid her Playboy cover.)

Alexa Ray Joel ultimately followed in her dad Billy Joel’s footsteps to become a singer-songwriter, while Alexa Brinkley Cook is a model in her own right, but clearly the photo proves either woman could have followed in her mom’s footsteps. Though it looks like Ms. Brinkley isn't full ready to pass the baton yet.