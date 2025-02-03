‘They Weren’t Surprised.’ Christina Haack Confirms How Tarek And Heather El Moussa Sensed The Split Was Coming While HGTV’s Flip Off Was Filming

Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa have been bringing celebrity relationship drama to HGTV since 2013 when they were still a bickering married couple on Flip or Flop, and the drama continues today. However, on their new show The Flip Off, which just premiered on the 2025 TV schedule, Haack is bickering with third husband Josh Hall. He doesn’t last long, though, as the first episode, aptly titled “The Breakup,” shows Haack announcing that she and Hall are divorcin g . It turns out neither El Moussa nor his wife Heather Rae were too surprised by the announcement, and Haack explained how they'd seen it coming.

The Flip Off had an awkward premise to begin with, pitting exes Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa against each other in a house-flipping competition with their respective spouses to see who could turn a bigger profit. Things quickly went off the rails, with Josh Hall even saying on camera, “My wife’s pissing me off,” and Haack was single again before the end of the episode. Turns out the El Moussas were privy to some of the BTS details of the Halls’ marriage, as Christina told People:

I had been talking to both of them about it. They were aware that there was issues, and it’s something that we had to sidebar in, in regards to how all of us were going to handle even filming with Josh because there was already some difficulty there. So they weren’t surprised and they were also very, very supportive.

It makes sense that Christina Haack would have to keep the El Moussas in the loop of what was going on with her and Josh Hall, simply due to the fact that they were going into business together. However, Haack made it sound like trouble had been brewing even before they decided to do The Flip Off.

I also got the impression from that first episode that Josh Hall was not at all a fan of his wife’s friendly relationship with her first ex-husband. Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa share two children, though, so I’d think friendly co-parenting is much preferred to the on-set tirades of their post-divorce Flip or Flop days. El Moussa spoke to that when discussing the Halls’ split, saying:

Honestly, her well-being is very important to us. Not just because of her but because of the kids, too, right? Ultimately we are all family, and it’s hard to see her go through a challenging situation. [Christina,] I know that you guys did work hard, or YOU worked hard, you guys tried to work through it. I know you really put in the effort, and in the end it just wasn’t a good place for her or the kids. I think they’re all in a better place now.

I love this world where Tarek El Moussa can sit next to Heather Rae and express how much they both care about his ex-wife and how important it is for their whole family that Christina Haack is OK. Fans loved it too, as not only were they celebrating Josh Hall’s exit midway through “The Breakup,” they showed support for Haack and appreciation for the way El Moussa took responsibility for his wrongdoings against her.

Honestly a few years ago, I don’t know if I’d have believed that Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa could get to such a mature space with each other. I’m definitely more surprised by that than the El Moussas were about Josh Hall getting the boot.

Catch new episodes of The Flip Off at 8 p.m. ET Wednesdays on HGTV and streaming the next day with a Max subscription.