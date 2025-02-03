‘They Weren’t Surprised.’ Christina Haack Confirms How Tarek And Heather El Moussa Sensed The Split Was Coming While HGTV’s Flip Off Was Filming
Josh was the series' least shocking flip.
Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa have been bringing celebrity relationship drama to HGTV since 2013 when they were still a bickering married couple on Flip or Flop, and the drama continues today. However, on their new show The Flip Off, which just premiered on the 2025 TV schedule, Haack is bickering with third husband Josh Hall. He doesn’t last long, though, as the first episode, aptly titled “The Breakup,” shows Haack announcing that she and Hall are divorcing. It turns out neither El Moussa nor his wife Heather Rae were too surprised by the announcement, and Haack explained how they'd seen it coming.
The Flip Off had an awkward premise to begin with, pitting exes Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa against each other in a house-flipping competition with their respective spouses to see who could turn a bigger profit. Things quickly went off the rails, with Josh Hall even saying on camera, “My wife’s pissing me off,” and Haack was single again before the end of the episode. Turns out the El Moussas were privy to some of the BTS details of the Halls’ marriage, as Christina told People:
It makes sense that Christina Haack would have to keep the El Moussas in the loop of what was going on with her and Josh Hall, simply due to the fact that they were going into business together. However, Haack made it sound like trouble had been brewing even before they decided to do The Flip Off.
I also got the impression from that first episode that Josh Hall was not at all a fan of his wife’s friendly relationship with her first ex-husband. Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa share two children, though, so I’d think friendly co-parenting is much preferred to the on-set tirades of their post-divorce Flip or Flop days. El Moussa spoke to that when discussing the Halls’ split, saying:
I love this world where Tarek El Moussa can sit next to Heather Rae and express how much they both care about his ex-wife and how important it is for their whole family that Christina Haack is OK. Fans loved it too, as not only were they celebrating Josh Hall’s exit midway through “The Breakup,” they showed support for Haack and appreciation for the way El Moussa took responsibility for his wrongdoings against her.
Honestly a few years ago, I don’t know if I’d have believed that Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa could get to such a mature space with each other. I’m definitely more surprised by that than the El Moussas were about Josh Hall getting the boot.
Catch new episodes of The Flip Off at 8 p.m. ET Wednesdays on HGTV and streaming the next day with a Max subscription.
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
