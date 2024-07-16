Christina Hall And Josh Hall Separately Filed For Divorce, And He's Got A Very Specific HGTV-Related Request

Longtime HGTV star Christina Hall and husband Josh Hall are making headlines again, but not related to their upcoming new show. The pair have separately filed for divorce to end their marriage, two years after they tied the knot and she changed her name from Haack to Hall. And as it turns out, Josh Hall has a very specific request that he wants in his split from his wife related to HGTV.

According to TMZ, Josh Hall filed for divorce in Orange County, CA with the given reason of irreconcilable differences and July 8 listed as the date of separation. Christina Hall reportedly filed first on Monday, July 15, but Josh's filing was said to have been processed first.

The request for spousal support from husband to soon-to-be ex-wife seems fairly standard, with Josh Hall asking for alimony from his wife and the removal of her ability to collect from him. He also wants their assets split with each getting what was theirs prior to their marriage.

The more unusual move from Josh is his request that he get the rights to any shows or specials that they produced during their marriage for HGTV and/or Discovery. This is particularly interesting in light of the upcoming release of their new series, called The Flip Off.

The Flip Off was announced earlier this year as a new HGTV show pitting Tarek El Moussa with wife Heather Rae El Moussa against Christina Hall and her husband Josh. El Moussa and Christina Hall famously started the Flip or Flop franchise together during their marriage, but they split in a highly-publicized divorce after he filed the paperwork in early 2017.

The premise of The Flip Off would see the two married couples compete over who could find, buy, renovate, and flip a house with the most profit... and bragging rights. When announced, the show was expected to launch with a super-sized premiere in early 2025; whether the divorce between the Halls affects that premiere remains to be seen. Both posted the promo for The Flip Off on their Instagram pages, with the footage playing heavily on the drama of the split between Tarek and Christina:

Christina and Josh Hall seemingly didn't have a prenuptial agreement. While she is the mother of three children, none were with Josh. She shares her oldest two children with Tarek El Moussa and her third with second husband Ant Anstead, with their split happening in 2020. Josh Hall addressed his role as stepfather to the three kids in the wake of Christina's custody battle with Anstead. Just over a year ago, Hall seemed to poke fun at all the public buzz about Christina's multiple marriages.

It remains to be seen if Josh Hall is granted all of his requests in his divorce filing from Christina, up to and including rights to The Flip Off. That show may not be fated for nearly as long a run as Flip or Flip, if the premise was based solely on married couple vs. married couple.