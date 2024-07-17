Christina Hall And Tarek El Moussa’s Upcoming HGTV Show Just Got Even More Awkward Now She’s Getting Divorced Again

For the last couple of months, one of the most hotly anticipated projects heading to the TV schedule had been The Flip Off, a brand new reality show pitting Christina Hall and Josh Hall against Tarek El Moussa and Heather Rae El Moussa. The concept involved a lot of ribbing and joking about the awkward dynamics of the exes and their new partners working again, but it’s going to get even more awkward now that Christina Hall and Josh Hall filed for divorce .

What We’ve Seen From The Flip Off

All the promotions for The Flip Off have been well-liked on social media so far. They've played into some of the awkward dynamics of Christina and Tarek's former relationship, and how Heather Rae and Christina might be mistaken for one another from afar (or behind, as one promo for the new series proved). There was a lot of bad press around the time of Christina and Tarek’s split, and the police were called, but they continued working together on Flip or Flop for a time following their break-up and this new series seemed to be a fun gimmick that simultaneously proved bygones were bygones and allowed for some funny banter between the two couples.

Even Tarek and Josh got into the buddy-buddy fun, pitting themselves against the women in their family, with Josh joking at the time their “beer” was better than the “champagne” the ladies are into.

A post shared by Tarek El Moussa (@therealtarekelmoussa) A photo posted by on

But now Hall is going through another divorce, her third since 2018 when she and Tarek El Moussa finalized. A second marriage to Ant Anstead did not work out, but in 2022 Christina and Josh were married, and celebrated their second wedding anniversary earlier this year.

Why The Hall Divorce News Is Awkward Timing

The big elephant in the room? The Flip Off’s not expected to hit HGTV until 2025. Presumably, given all the heavy promos we’ve been privy to in recent months, at least some of it has already filmed. If the Season 1 episodes are done, it’s likely going to be similar to The Kardashians, a show in which it’s historically been sort of weird for the audience to see a couple together onscreen sometimes months after a breakup. If the whole thing hasn’t filmed yet, it could get even more awkward, as I’d assume the fate of The Flip Off hangs in balance. That would be a shame, as it’s a fun idea.

Prior to the news breaking that Christina and Josh are divorcing, the longtime reality star made a comment about what is going on in her personal life, telling E! she was looking for more “peace” and “calm” in her life away from the drama.

​​I just want peace. I need things to be more peaceful and calm and just want to be more present and, overall, less chaos, less drama.

Meanwhile, I am not envious of the position HGTV is in now. The show has had its share of drama in the past with Tarek and Christina's split, Windy City Rehab drama, and Chip and Joanna leaving Fixer Upper to pursue their own brand. But the timing on this announcement could not be less spectacular and I don’t envy any decisions the network will have to make as we get closer to 2025.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Will the show continue? Will interest actually be higher in The Flip Off given the personal life stuff that was seemingly going on behind the scenes? We’ll be sure, of course, to keep you posted if any additional details break.