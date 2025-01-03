‘My Wife’s P—ing Me Off Already’: The Flip Off Sneak Peek Shows Josh Hall Arguing With Christina, And Wow, They’re Really Going There

Considering Christina Haack and Josh Hall’s split happened in the midst of The Flip Off being made and before its premiere on the 2025 TV schedule , I’ve been wondering how it’d impact the show. Well, now we kind of know, as a new clip of the HGTV series shows the two exes arguing in the car, and they're really going there.

It was announced last summer that Christina Haack and Josh Hall had both filed for divorce . This news came out two years after they got married and in the aftermath of the announcement of their show The Flip Off, which they star in alongside Haack’s ex Tarek El Moussa and his wife Heather Rae El Moussa. Now, as we approach the HGTV show’s January 29 premiere, a clip has been released that shows off just how tense things were between the now-exes, take a look:

So, let's break down what was said here a bit further. Throughout the clip, Haack didn’t say much, it was mostly Hall, as he said:

So, the competition, we’ve got to pull out all the stops. Whatever it takes to win, I’ll do it. Halls rule. You’re supposed to say it with me, repeat it or something that shows that you’re with me. Remember you’re a Hall now. Don’t get confused in this competition about what your last name is. You’re rude.

Then, as Haack started to talk and said she doesn’t over talk, Hall bit back saying he wished she’d “shut up.” Then, you can hear Hall say:

My wife’s pissing me off already.

Well, I think it’s safe to assume that aspects of The Flip Off will be awkward and uncomfortable, because of this breakup. However, to make matters more tense, the clip ended with Haack seeing her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and telling him she split up with Hall.

So, that seems to imply that Hall won’t be involved with all of The Flip Off, or at least the breakup will be addressed in this new show. However, it would appear that Haack's co-hosts have her back, as Heather El Moussa took to the comments to defend her, writing:

Not everyone makes the cut—and that’s the real reality 🤷‍♀️

It’s clear that the El Moussas are supporting Haack – heck, they even spent the holidays together . Plus, the promo images for The Flip Off don’t show Josh Hall. Therefore, all this put together means that this break-up will impact the series, and it seems like it might be addressed directly too.

In the months since Christina and Josh’s divorce was announced, we’ve gotten a few updates here and there from Haack. She called this breakup “personal,” and seemingly threw shade at Hall by writing how she’s happy that she makes her own money because it buys her “more opportunities & less people being able to mess with me…”

Clearly, tension will be present in The Flip Off, because it seems like we’ll at least see part of what ultimately led to the break up of Haack and Hall. So, buckle up folks, because if the rest of the show is as dramatic as the clip above, we’re in for a wild ride.

To see how all this plays out on TV, you can catch the premiere of The Flip Off on HGTV on January 29 at 8 p.m. ET.