Christina Hall Claps Back At Ant Anstead For 'False Information,' Makes Big Decision For Their Son Hudson

Christina Hall and Ant Anstead have been engaged in a custody battle over the past several months over their young son, Hudson London. Earlier this year, Anstead accused his former spouse of being an unsafe parent and ultimately filed a petition in an attempt to gain full custody of Hudson. That request was ultimately denied, though the Wheeler Dealers host hasn’t given up his bid for custody just yet. Anstead recently voiced more “fears” regarding Hall having their son on a full-time basis. With this, Hall has now clapped back at her ex for sharing “false information,” and she’s made a big decision regarding their child.

Via court documents, Ant Anstead expressed concerns that Christina Hall had “already exploited” their son as part of “numerous paid promotions.” With that, Anstead said that his goal is “to ensure that Hudson is allowed a childhood that is joyful, healthy and natural, with as few stresses as possible.” Hall wasn’t too pleased with her ex-husband’s accusations, however. The Flip or Flop alum took to her Instagram to call out Anstead’s alleged “manipulation tactics”:

I am mentally exhausted over the recent false accusations against me. Hudson’s father has made attempts to turn my family, friends and fans against me through manipulation tactics and false information.

Ahead of this, Christina Hall clarified the promotional material that her former spouse referred to. Shel explained that Hudson appeared in a few of her Instagram ads, which she says took only minutes to film. Per the media personality, the moments featuring her son were “organic,” and he was not “forced” to participate in the videos. She also asserted that the clips were shot with her cellphone and did not involve a production crew. Nevertheless, the star later also stated that she’s decided to make a change when it comes to her 3-year-old’s media participation:

This has had [a] great impact on me and my household. Because of this, I have made the decision to no longer feature Hudson on Instagram, my tv shows or any social platforms until he is old enough to make this decision for himself.

This decision spurs from the notion that her ex, as the Christina on the Coast star puts it, “has made it clear via his public court filings he is using Instagram to rate the kind of parent” she is. She sees this as “unnecessary pressure” when it comes to her personal use of the social media platform. As the Brother vs. Brother alum explained, she sees her account as a way for her to share parts of her personal life with her followers.

Ant Anstead and Christina Hall were married in December 2018 and by September 2020, the two separated. Hall and Anstead’s divorce was finalized in June 2021, and the two initially seemed to be co-parenting effectively, before the custody drama began. Hall also has two kids with Tarek El Moussa , her ex-husband and former Flip or Flop co-host. As of now, those two seem to have a firm grasp on co-parenting.

It remains to be seen how Ant Anstead will respond to Christina Hall’s latest comments. But based on how adamant he’s been thus far about wanting custody of their son, it’s likely that Hall’s revelation won’t convince him to change his course of legal action.