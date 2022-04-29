Ant Anstead Denied Full Custody Of Son After Various Accusations Of Christina Hall Being An Unsafe Parent, But It's Not Over Yet

It was pretty clear that the breakup of former Flip or Flop star Christina Hall and Ant Anstead in September of 2020 was a very difficult time for both parties (with Anstead holding on to hope after the split ). They’d been married for less than two years when Hall filed for divorce , and she shared how hard it was to go through such a public split a second time, and with the former couple having a very young son, Hudson London, to think about. While both have now moved on in their romantic lives, Anstead recently filed for and was then denied full custody of their son, after he made several accusations about Hall being unsafe as a parent. But, the case isn’t fully over yet.

What Happens Next In The Child Custody Case For Ant Anstead And Christina Hall?

It was just on the morning of April 28 that TMZ obtained the paperwork filed by Celebrity IOU: Joyride host Ant Anstead, which petitioned the court for full custody of Hudson, the 2-year-old son he shares with Christina Hall. By that same evening, however, Anstead’s bid for full custody had been denied by the judge. But, he will still be able to make a case for temporary full custody at a hearing in June. The judge denied Anstead’s bid because Hall will need a chance to argue her side of the case before any final changes are made to the custody agreement they currently have.

What Did Ant Anstead Say About Christina Hall’s Parenting?

In his original filing, Anstead claimed that Hall (who recently remarried in secret to Joshua Hall and changed her last name ) has only been with Hudson for about “9 full days each month” over the course of the past 20 months, and that when their son is with Hall, she puts him all over her social media. Anstead asked the judge to stop Hall from using their son in paid social media posts or any “commercial endeavor” unless such activity is also agreed to by Anstead beforehand.

On top of the claims of being an absent parent, Anstead also alleged in his filing that Hall has lacked care when Hudson is with her. He noted that earlier in April, the boy returned to him after spending time with his ex-wife and had a sunburn that was so bad it left Hudson crying because of the pain. Supposedly, when Anstead texted Hall about it she replied “...it didn't feel hot. Give him some Tylenol im sure it will be better tomorrow,” which he apparently didn’t deem a sufficient enough response.

Anstead also mentioned Hall’s use of toad venom , which is a hallucinogenic drug that she admitted to using back in July of 2021 and claimed “kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins,” as more evidence of her ability to be an unsafe parent. The master mechanic also said that, back in January, Hall returned Hudson to his home without telling him that her entire family had had COVID while the child was with them. This led to Anstead’s partner, Oscar winner Renée Zellweger , contracting the virus, which put the production she was working on “on pause.”

Christina Hall did respond to Ant Anstead’s initial filing, and said:

What Ant is doing deeply saddens me. If this was really about Hudson, as he says, this should have been handled privately with a private judge or mediation, as myself and my attorney have suggested. I have had my share of ups and downs but I am a good mom and I love my children with all my heart and I will always protect them.

Hopefully, a judge will be able to hear what both Ant Anstead and Christina Hall have to say about custody of their son during their hearing in June, and make the decision that is best for the child.