Christopher Meloni Responds To The Rumors (He Started) About Working Out Naked After Viral Peloton Ad

Christopher Meloni has long been a fan-favorite celebrity but, over the past few years, it seems like he’s been more popular than ever. The man is still a bonafide sex symbol in his 60s and is currently in the midst of what’s been referred to as his “zaddy” phase. Meloni himself is humorously self-aware of his status and doesn’t mind fanning the fandom flames. It’s for that reason that he started rumors that he works out while in the nude on the heels of his viral Peloton ad, which even drew a response from Ryan Reynolds . Now, the veteran actor is issuing a response to the gossip he started.

Let’s provide a bit of context first. The Law & Order icon claimed back around the spring of 2022 that he would work out in the buff. That very topic was humorously discussed by the titular hosts on The Today Show ’s Hoda & Jenna . And as Jenna Hager Bush mentioned, the star said at the time that he doesn’t “black out the window” when he’s putting in work. Apparently, he’s “OK with that” but “his wife is not.” Bush Hager also posed some funny (but legitimate) questions about the star’s routine. Hoda Kotb also mused about how he’d operate a bike while naked – and I, too, am wondering how that could be done without experiencing serious pain.

Well, the two hosts – and by extension, much of the public – finally received some answers about this supposed regimen. The 62-year-old actor joined the media personalities on Hoda & Jenna this week and, during the chat, he was asked about just how comfortable he is with being naked around his house. He admitted that he doesn’t mind being in the buff when in the comfort of his home. However, it seems his work-out declaration was indeed an exaggeration on his part:

[Naked workout], that’s what started it. I lit the fuse. Look I was doing a long line of interviews where you go from one person to the next and they, you know, they ask you the same questions, and I just wanted to spice it up. Yeah, I spiced it up! Don’t you think?

So we can count that as one celebrity rumor that’s been debunked. As it turns out, the humorous actor just wanted to deliver a tantalizing quote to shake up an interview. A revelation like this probably should’ve been expected, considering how playful the actor is known for being. What I find even funnier than the Oz alum’s reveal, though, is that Jenna Bush Hager’s response to it:

Christopher Meloni : "No, [I don’t really work out naked]. Is that disappointment or relief?"

: "No, [I don’t really work out naked]. Is that disappointment or relief?" Jenna Bush Hager : "We are a little disappointed! Honestly."

: "We are a little disappointed! Honestly." Meloni: "You are very difficult to please."

In all honesty, there may actually be other people out there who feel the same way the NBC host does. I suppose if it’s any consolation, his admirers can at least find entertainment in the fact that he still has no problems during commercials while in the nude. Aside from his viral Peloton ad, he also appeared in a nude sock commercial this past summer, and it turned some heads. Since these ads have seemingly been so popular and the actor doesn’t mind showing his body, it’s possible that more are on the way.

I’d also expect Christopher Meloni to continue to indulge in his “zaddy” phase. His kids may not like the memes it’s produced, but it just feels like the actor himself is having the time of his life. He may not be the only zaddy out there , but he has proven to be one of the most entertaining ones. It’s likely he won’t start any more nude-centric rumors following this little brouhaha but, then again, he could decide to “spice” up another interview with some more funny rumors.