Christopher Meloni Drops Stabler's Badge And Gun (And Everything Else) For Nude Sock Commercial, And I Cannot Stop Laughing

Christopher Meloni is known for a lot of things at this point in his career. He’s been winning over broadcast TV audiences for many years as the Law & Order franchise’s Elliot Stabler, and currently heads up the spinoff Organized Crime, which will be heading into its fourth season later this year (assuming the WGA writers strike gets resolved). Before all that happens, though, fans can enjoy the bejesus out of Meloni just being his au naturale self — i.e. almost completely nude while laying in bed and/or cooking eggs — for a new commercial that easily enters the mix as one of the funniest things the actor has ever delivered to his massive fanbase.

As seen in the Instagram post below, Meloni is the new spokesbody, er, spokesperson for the brand Tommie Copper and their lines of delightfully colorful socks. Check out the hilarity below, and join me in wondering why Meloni isn’t in roughly 70% of all the comedy projects floating around TV and Hollywood.

One can only assume that Christopher Meloni’s kids take deep and centering breaths whenever their dear ol’ dad puts this kind of ad out into the ethers, since they are no doubt as privy as anyone to all the Zaddy-loving attention that he gets from fans all around the world. And it’d be one thing if this was just a hot celeb showing off his hot celeb-ness all on its own, but Meloni has layers! And I don’t just mean footwear!

My life kind of now needs a never-ending GIF of just Chris Meloni throwing his legs up on the kitchen counter to show off his eye-catching socks. That sudden movement, combined with his stoic and serious face staring straight ahead, would probably send me into giggle fits regardless of the situation. Doubly so if there's the sound of him stirring eggs in a bowl backing it.

And if the GIF idea doesn't work, I'd certainly be down for having Meloni's sexy growl as a soundbite to use anytime someone says something that's in the general vicinity of randiness. "The mailbox looks full." "Rawr." That's a terrible example, but the point is intact.

Not that this is the first time Meloni has put on his advertising hat while dropping all of the rest of his clothes. He previously dropped trou and showed off his buffness for a Peloton ad, which sparked all manner of reactions, with even Ryan Reynolds chiming in . The actor has spoken out about being seen as a sex symbol going into his 60s , and ads like this only seem to further solidify that viewpoint.

Understandably, the spicy new commercial garnered quite a few comments from the actor's Instagram followers. Though there's nothing yet from his Law & Order co-star, BFF, and fan-fiction partner Mariska Hargitay, at least one clothing brand chimed in, with one fan pointing others in the direction of more from Meloni's career nudity.

OLD NAVY: daddy??????

daddy?????? @tasmin_kay: "How many times did you watch this" ....Me:"yes" 😂😂😂

"How many times did you watch this" ....Me:"yes" 😂😂😂 @briansmithereen80: Whoever blurred those buns, should lose their job! 😆

Whoever blurred those buns, should lose their job! 😆 @codykazee: His gay audience is seriously bigger than y’all think and I wish people would understand that he appeared in the HBO show “Oz” and was fully nude several times in the series. Including full frontal nudity…he does NOT disappoint, y’all!

@chris_meloni 😍😍🤤🤤

Here's hoping Christopher Meloni next signs on for a series of glove commercials, or toe rings, or some other piece of clothing that may or may not allow him to show off the goods. Maybe like a sun visor?

While waiting to see what the Wet Hot American Summer actor will be showing off next, head to our 2023 TV premiere schedule to see what new and returning shows are on the way.