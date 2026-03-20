Chuck Norris, Legendary Actor And Martial Artist Is Dead At 86

Sad news for action fans just arrived this morning as an absolute icon has passed away. Word has come from the family of Chuck Norris that the star of the Missing in Action franchise, as well as the original Walker, Texas Ranger, has died. He was 86 years old.

The news arrived via the actor's official Instagram account. Norris was recently hospitalized in Hawaii, and according to his family died sometime yesterday. The post reads in part...

It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.

Chuck Norris was an accomplished martial artist and a friend to Bruce Lee. One of Norris' first professional film roles was in Lee's The Way of the Dragon in 1972. After a number of small movie roles throughout the 1970s, Norris would become an action star in his own right throughout the 1980s, thanks to franchises like the Missing in Action and Delta Force.

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In the 1990s, Norris would pivot from film to television, starring in Walker, Texas Ranger on CBS. The series would run for an incredible nine seasons and nearly 200 episodes.

Read the full post from Norris' family below:

A post shared by Chuck Norris (@chucknorris) A photo posted by on

More to come...