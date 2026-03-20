Chuck Norris, Legendary Actor And Martial Artist Is Dead At 86
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Sad news for action fans just arrived this morning as an absolute icon has passed away. Word has come from the family of Chuck Norris that the star of the Missing in Action franchise, as well as the original Walker, Texas Ranger, has died. He was 86 years old.
The news arrived via the actor's official Instagram account. Norris was recently hospitalized in Hawaii, and according to his family died sometime yesterday. The post reads in part...
Chuck Norris was an accomplished martial artist and a friend to Bruce Lee. One of Norris' first professional film roles was in Lee's The Way of the Dragon in 1972. After a number of small movie roles throughout the 1970s, Norris would become an action star in his own right throughout the 1980s, thanks to franchises like the Missing in Action and Delta Force.Article continues below
In the 1990s, Norris would pivot from film to television, starring in Walker, Texas Ranger on CBS. The series would run for an incredible nine seasons and nearly 200 episodes.
Read the full post from Norris' family below:
A post shared by Chuck Norris (@chucknorris)
A photo posted by on
More to come...
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CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
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