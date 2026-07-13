Jurassic Park Lead Sam Neill Is Dead At 78

Popular actor Sam Neill, who led the Jurassic Park franchise and starred in a variety of other hit TV shows and movies, died earlier today at the age of 78. An official statement called his passing “sudden and unexpected” but clarified it was not related to cancer, as Neill had fought and won a battle with an aggressive form of blood cancer over the past few years.

The sad news was announced on Neill’s Instagram page. Almost immediately, the comment section was flooded with fans expressing their condolences, as well as their favorite memories of Neill’s career. Many of his former co-stars also shared their own more personal memories of the time they spent with him and what a joy he was to work with.

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Neill, who was born in Northern Ireland but moved to New Zealand as a kid, began acting in college plays in the 1960s and was able to pick up work in some shorts and TV movies after graduation. Those parts earned him bigger roles in New Zealand movies and later work in nearby Australia. The 1979 film My Brilliant Career, which saw him play the love interest opposite Judy Davis, was his first big hit internationally and eventually led to a role in The Omen III.

At that point, Neill was off and running, and he started working all over the world in a variety of movies, playing both leads and key supports. During the late 1980s, he was even heavily rumored as a possible James Bond replacement for Roger Moore before the role went to Timothy Dalton. It was 1993’s Jurassic Park, however, that turned him from well-regarded international actor into Hollywood superstar. The film grossed nearly a billion dollars during its initial run, which was an enormous sum for the early 90s, and remains a hit franchise that still references his character.

Neill later starred in multiple Jurassic Park sequels, but more consistently, he made artsy and daring choices. He played a key role in The Piano, which was nominated for 8 Oscars, and similarly did fantastic work in a ton of off-beat and/or challenging projects like Sirens, In The Mouth Of Madness and the mega-popular mini-series Merlin, which earned him an Emmy nomination.

During the later stages of his career, Neill found a lot of success in the TV space. He soared in memorable turns on The Tudors, Peaky Blinders, among others. In recent years, he was praised for his work in the Peacock adaptation of Apples Never Fall and at the time of his passing, had been playing the lead in the popular Australian series The Twelve.

Neill appeared in more than a hundred projects during his career, and they were all made better by his presence. He added a sense of gravity and seriousness to most of his roles, and his natural charisma helped add depth and intrigue to a lot of characters who could have been one note. He was one of the best of his archetype, and he proved that for more than fifty years.