Lethal Weapon Icon Danny Glover Reveals Alzheimer’s Diagnosis And Discusses What He’s Thankful For

Danny Glover is a living legend, having starred in a wide-range of movies and TV shows over the course of his career, which spans nearly five decades. Of course, many know the actor best for his role as Roger Murtaugh in the iconic Lethal Weapon franchise or for his turn as “Mister” Albert Johnson in the much-loved Color Purple. Glover has still been active at 79, though he’s now unfortunately revealing that he’s been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. Nevertheless, the beloved star is also getting real about what he remains grateful for.

On Wednesday, Glover and his family revealed the news of his medical condition, and they shared a number of candid thoughts during an interview with People. As noted within the piece, the actor’s daughter, Mandisa, began to notice changes in his behavior back in 2022, shortly after he accepted his honorary Academy Award. The formal Alzheimer’s diagnosis followed in 2023. Glover’s mental state is reportedly in decline, though he did provide clarity on what he can remember at this point:

I'm still not accepting in my mind all parts of it. There are the moments that you keep remembering that validate the fact that you can remember stuff. And there are moments I'll never forget.

Alzheimer’s is a neurodegenerative disease that gradually impairs cognitive function, and it’s the most common form of dementia. Over time, it can affect a person’s speech, behavior, personal motivation and more. It’s truly sad that Glover – who turns 80 in July – is now dealing with the disease but, at the same time, he’s cognizant of the fact that there are “millions of people suffering from it” as well. His daughter mentions that part of his reasoning for speaking out is to be of service to others by shedding light on the condition.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

Per the piece, Glover still has the same look of wonderment as well as his bright smile. He’s also seeking to hold onto his blessings, summing them up as follows:

I still have my daughter, I have friends. I want to just say, your life continues.

Of course, Danny Glover also has an extensive body of work that he can be proud of. Aside from the two aforementioned films, he has a bevy of other notable film credits like Witness, Predator 2, The Royal Tenenbaums, Dreamgirls, Saw and The Last Black Man in San Francisco. Lethal Weapon seems to hold a particularly special place in Glover’s heart, though, especially given his position as a Black man co-leading a major franchise. Even up through a few years ago, it was still assumed that Glover would return for Lethal Weapon 5.

The fact that Glover and his family are also remaining aware of the many others who are dealing with forms of dementia also speaks to the empathy they have. Glover also isn’t the only actor dealing with a specific form of the disease, as fellow action icon Bruce Willis has been battling frontotemporal dementia for several years now. As a result, the Die Hard star was forced to retire from acting effective immediately.

Mortality is something we all have to deal with at some point but, of course, individuals can choose how they want to acknowledge it. Even though Danny Glover’s specific situation is unfortunate, it’s heartwarming that he not only has the support of his family and friends but also a drive to continue to be active as long as he possibly can. As he says during his interview, he doesn’t feel “like it's the end of [his] life,” because “there’s work to do.”