Meghan McCain Takes Shots At Ana Navarro, Says They Have A 'Long History' After The View Comments Went Viral

Meghan McCain is continuing to fire back at Ana Navarro over her comments comparing Hunter Biden to other people in Washington using their parent’s names to “influence peddle” including “people sitting at this table.” Right after Navarro made this comment, the former co-host fired back, and now, she’s opening up about these claims further by referencing the women's “long history.”

During the December 14 episode of The View on the 2023 TV schedule , Ana Navarro compared Hunter Biden to other children of politicians. Many assumed she was referencing Meghan McCain, who left The View in 2021. On her podcast, Meghan McCain Has Entered The Chat, she took shots at Ana Navarro, noting the “long history” the two have. She said:

I have a long history with Ana Navarro that goes way back, because she was dating a funder of my dad’s campaign and then joined the campaign, I guess. I have no memory of her ever working on my dad’s campaign, but she claims to. By the way, I’m just going to say one final thing, nobody has trafficked on the McCain last name and legacy more than Ana Navarro, because, she throws around the fact that she worked for my dad [and] knew my dad. I mean, all day long and again, pull the receipts.

Right after Navarro’s comment went viral, McCain slammed her , saying “move on, I have.” Reiterating the points she made in her initial response, the daughter of the late Senator John McCain continued to fire back at her former colleague’s comment on her podcast:

It exploded on the internet because obviously, she’s referencing me. I was very upset, very angry. [I] sent a big long tweet out saying, you know, ‘among other things, move on, it’s been years and also that this is libelous.’ I just want to say really quickly, the things Hunter Biden is being accused of right now are very serious and he may go to jail. It includes felony, tax evasion, illegal foreign lobbying, money laundering and other matters largely tied to his overseas business dealings. Very, very serious crimes. You’ve known me my entire adult life; [I’ve] never been accused of a crime, never touched a drug in my life, certainly never done anything that Hunter Biden has done. Why can’t they quit me?

Navarro’s initial comment came about a week after Biden was charged with “three counts each of evasion of a tax assessment, failure to file and pay taxes, and filing a false or fraudulent tax return,” per NYT .

As seen in her above comments, Meghan McCain took offense to the comparison, and she made it clear in her latest comments that she is “nothing like Hunter Biden.” She said she is “the exception” to the discourse about nepo babies in politics. Continuing to speak about the situation, she said:

I feel like, no matter what kind of life I live, no matter how much joy I find, no matter what I do with my life, I am still going to be used in this way by a national television show. And it is very hard, and it feels very bullying and very abusive. And I don’t know how to get them to stop.

As this discourse has taken off, McCain has also been open about how hard it was for her to work on The View. A few days ago, she said during that time she felt like “I was losing my mind.” The podcast host explained that while she was on the show her dad was dying and she was “having fertility issues.” On top of that, she felt like working at The View was “really hostile.”

To close out the conversation on this topic, McCain said she just wants to know when they’ll stop referencing her on The View. Since leaving the show, she has been candid about her exit and backstage problems, noting that her time there felt "extremely isolating" because she was the only conservative woman on the show -- a point she also made in this latest podcast.

Based on Meghan McCain’s statements, she made it clear that she does not want to be brought up on the show, and she was bothered by Ana Navarro’s comment about Hunter Biden.