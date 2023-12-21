Meghan McCain Takes Shots At Ana Navarro, Says They Have A 'Long History' After The View Comments Went Viral
Meghan McCain has spoken again about Ana Navarro's The View comments.
Meghan McCain is continuing to fire back at Ana Navarro over her comments comparing Hunter Biden to other people in Washington using their parent’s names to “influence peddle” including “people sitting at this table.” Right after Navarro made this comment, the former co-host fired back, and now, she’s opening up about these claims further by referencing the women's “long history.”
During the December 14 episode of The View on the 2023 TV schedule, Ana Navarro compared Hunter Biden to other children of politicians. Many assumed she was referencing Meghan McCain, who left The View in 2021. On her podcast, Meghan McCain Has Entered The Chat, she took shots at Ana Navarro, noting the “long history” the two have. She said:
Right after Navarro’s comment went viral, McCain slammed her, saying “move on, I have.” Reiterating the points she made in her initial response, the daughter of the late Senator John McCain continued to fire back at her former colleague’s comment on her podcast:
Navarro’s initial comment came about a week after Biden was charged with “three counts each of evasion of a tax assessment, failure to file and pay taxes, and filing a false or fraudulent tax return,” per NYT.
As seen in her above comments, Meghan McCain took offense to the comparison, and she made it clear in her latest comments that she is “nothing like Hunter Biden.” She said she is “the exception” to the discourse about nepo babies in politics. Continuing to speak about the situation, she said:
As this discourse has taken off, McCain has also been open about how hard it was for her to work on The View. A few days ago, she said during that time she felt like “I was losing my mind.” The podcast host explained that while she was on the show her dad was dying and she was “having fertility issues.” On top of that, she felt like working at The View was “really hostile.”
To close out the conversation on this topic, McCain said she just wants to know when they’ll stop referencing her on The View. Since leaving the show, she has been candid about her exit and backstage problems, noting that her time there felt "extremely isolating" because she was the only conservative woman on the show -- a point she also made in this latest podcast.
Based on Meghan McCain’s statements, she made it clear that she does not want to be brought up on the show, and she was bothered by Ana Navarro’s comment about Hunter Biden.
As this situation develops, we’ll be sure to keep you posted. As Meghan McCain continues her podcast, The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC and will continue to on the 2024 TV schedule.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
