Kim Kardashian Was ‘Iffy’ About Kylie Jenner’s Acting Debut. The Advice She Gave Her Sister
This was her 'Moment.'
Both Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have branched out of the reality TV space to dip their toes in the world of scripted entertainment recently. While Kim is starring in the deliciously terrible All’s Fair on Hulu, Kylie made her acting debut in Charli XCX’s The Moment when it hit the 2026 movie calendar in January. It turns out Kim was “iffy” on this opportunity for her little sister, but they both opened up about the advice she doled out.
Kylie Jenner has a small but pivotal role in Charli XCX’s mockumentary (which surprised me with its humor when I watched it with my HBO Max subscription), and even though she’s spent most of her life in front of the camera, she was still nervous to join the project. Kylie opened up to CinemaBlend’s sister site Who What Wear about going to her older sister for advice:
It didn’t take much to turn Kim Kardashian’s apprehension into full-blown support, though, as Kylie Jenner continued:
It wasn’t that Kim Kardashian doubted Kylie Jenner’s acting abilities, but it sounds like she questioned whether her little sister would want to put herself out there like that. She wanted Kylie to be prepared for all the experience might entail. Kim told Who What Wear:
It worked out pretty well, and Kylie Jenner’s appearance was praised by a lot of critics. The makeup mogul-turned-clothing designer said they shot the scene “maybe 10 or 12 times,” and she even started improvising and leaning into the things she did that made the crew laugh.
Does Kylie Jenner plan to follow The Moment with more acting roles? That sounds like a definite possibility, as a few scripts have come her way. She hasn’t accepted anything so far, but she did admit to reading a pilot that piqued her interest.
Only time will tell if she will truly follow in her big sister’s footsteps and give acting a real try. For now, though, we know we’re getting Kim, Kylie and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family back for The Kardashians Season 8, which will premiere in October for those with a Hulu subscription.
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Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
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