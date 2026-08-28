Kim Kardashian Was ‘Iffy’ About Kylie Jenner’s Acting Debut. The Advice She Gave Her Sister

Both Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner have branched out of the reality TV space to dip their toes in the world of scripted entertainment recently. While Kim is starring in the deliciously terrible All’s Fair on Hulu, Kylie made her acting debut in Charli XCX’s The Moment when it hit the 2026 movie calendar in January. It turns out Kim was “iffy” on this opportunity for her little sister, but they both opened up about the advice she doled out.

Kylie Jenner has a small but pivotal role in Charli XCX’s mockumentary (which surprised me with its humor when I watched it with my HBO Max subscription), and even though she’s spent most of her life in front of the camera, she was still nervous to join the project. Kylie opened up to CinemaBlend’s sister site Who What Wear about going to her older sister for advice:

I was playing a heightened, bitchier version of myself, so I kind of just turned up the volume. So I got the script, I was really nervous, so I called Kim, who was doing the Ryan Murphy show [All's Fair] at the time. ‘Do you think I should do this?’ At first, she was like, 'Okay, just make sure you're prepared for this—blah, blah, blah.' She was a little more iffy.

It didn’t take much to turn Kim Kardashian’s apprehension into full-blown support, though, as Kylie Jenner continued:

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And then I read my part to her, how I planned to do it, and she was like, 'Oh! Kylie! You got this. Do it just how you did it on the phone. It's great.' And it gave me that confidence.

It wasn’t that Kim Kardashian doubted Kylie Jenner’s acting abilities, but it sounds like she questioned whether her little sister would want to put herself out there like that. She wanted Kylie to be prepared for all the experience might entail. Kim told Who What Wear:

Kylie is so funny, but you know, she was really shy for a while there. I told her that if she was going to do it, I wanted her to be her. So I just talked her through that: ‘Are you gonna be shy? Is this one of those experiences? Or are you going to be you?’

It worked out pretty well, and Kylie Jenner’s appearance was praised by a lot of critics. The makeup mogul-turned-clothing designer said they shot the scene “maybe 10 or 12 times,” and she even started improvising and leaning into the things she did that made the crew laugh.

Does Kylie Jenner plan to follow The Moment with more acting roles? That sounds like a definite possibility, as a few scripts have come her way. She hasn’t accepted anything so far, but she did admit to reading a pilot that piqued her interest.

Only time will tell if she will truly follow in her big sister’s footsteps and give acting a real try. For now, though, we know we’re getting Kim, Kylie and the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner family back for The Kardashians Season 8, which will premiere in October for those with a Hulu subscription.