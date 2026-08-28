My Favorite New SNL Star Shared The Story Behind How He Totally Bombed His First Audition
You could say it was like he was on blast.
The Saturday Night Live audition process is infamous; many well-known comedians have tried and been rejected by SNL during it. Meanwhile, some of those who do make the cast have horror stories about what it was like. Jeremy Culhane – who became one of my favorite new stars of the sketch comedy show thanks to his Tucker Carlson impression and his Weekend Update character, Mr. On Blast – has a doozy of an audition story, and he told it to Beck Bennett and Kyle Mooney.
Culhane, who joined the SNL cast during Season 51 and who I have been a fan of for years thanks to Dropout, shared that he’d been sending in audition tapes “for a while,” but didn’t catch anyone’s attention until a few years ago. His TikTok is what helped him get in the room, and he said he tested for SNL for the first time in 2023. To use his own words, it went “really badly.” Here’s exactly how he explained it on What’s Our Podcast? With Beck and Kyle:
That mentality continued through tech rehearsal, because when Culhane asked if the producers would be OK with him asking for their names, people said they would be. That’s when the podcast’s hosts and SNL alums Kyle Mooney and Beck Bennett visibly cringed, with Bennett commenting that he was trying to do “audience interaction in the hardest audition room ever.”
It proved to be exactly that too, because Culhane was in a room full of producers, since this happened during the 2023 writers' strike. Upon hearing that, Bennett said that made it “even worse” because “the laughers are gone.” The current SNL star agreed with that and continued his story:
Nothing was hitting, they weren’t interacting, and it was mortifying. Kyle Mooney then asked what Culhane was thinking as this happened, and the Dropout performer said:
Well, despite the room going cold, the show went on, and Culhane didn’t give up. He tried to get a crew member involved, and they were very hesitant to give him their name. Here’s how that interaction went:
Eventually, the bit ended, Culhane said he “shook it off,” and then the rest of his test went “alright.” He didn’t get the show that year. He had to go through the process again (which is a story for another time), but now he’s getting ready to head back for his second season on SNL.
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So, to see Jeremy Culhane on Saturday Night Live, make sure to stay tuned to the 2026 TV schedule so you don’t miss Season 52’s premiere. In the meantime, you can stream old seasons of the iconic comedy series with a Peacock subscription.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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