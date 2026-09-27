Fans Think Rihanna Dropped New Lingerie Photos To Combat Recent Rumors: ‘Killing Me’

Rihanna never disappoints in the celebrity fashion department, whether she’s looking fly at A$AP Rocky’s fashion show or dressing down for Valentine’s Day in red lingerie. The latter of those two scenarios seems to be the musician’s current vibe, but many fans think there might be more to her recent post. Could the mom of three be trying to combat recent pregnancy rumors by posing in a bra and panties? Fans are divided on the issue.

The “Love on the Brain” singer shares three children with her partner of six years, A$AP Rocky, and even though the celebrity couple just celebrated daughter Rocki’s 1st birthday this month, the rumor mill has already been turning in regards to baby No. 4. Some think this Instagram post by the Savage X Fenty founder squashes that, while others think she’s just trying to throw us off the scent:

All speculation aside, Rihanna looks amazing in the red bra and panty set, which her followers acknowledged as they laughed about Rihanna potentially using these pics to shut down the rumor mill. Comments included:

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Using this to beat pregnancy rumours is killing me 🤣 – busayoisntreal

🤣 – busayoisntreal She’s always putting all the rumors to rest... especially the PREGNANCY ones! 💅🏿🔥 – centraldarihanna

💅🏿🔥 – centraldarihanna Are u pregnant again poses❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥 – jjrenee85

– jjrenee85 She has 3 kids already you really think she care to hide another pregnancy 😂girl make sense. – chosen1kay_

Other fans, however, weren’t convinced, pointing out that Rihanna has shared photos like this before to try to throw fans off of previous pregnancies. People also commented that the lingerie pictures could be from a previous shoot, and some think the way she keeps her belly hidden in the photos isn’t an accident. The more skeptical side of the comment pool said:

She’s literally covering her stomach in every single picture 😂 – iamsharny

😂 – iamsharny What if these are archived pics – ms.riz_mangwai

– ms.riz_mangwai lmao girl she’s hiding that belly look good – soprettynbad__

The speculation isn’t completely unwarranted. Back in January, Rihanna herself seemed to express interest in a fourth baby, when she commented on an Instagram post that read, “Deciding to get hot and sexy or get pregnant in 2026,” by writing:

Wait! So I’m not crazy then? Bet!

However, she shut down pregnancy rumors in April when a blogger speculated she was expecting again after seeing an old photo of the singer with a baby bump. The Good Girl Gone Bad artist responded:

🤔 is the baby in the womb with us?

Only time will tell if we’ll get another epic pregnancy announcement (like her big Super Bowl Halftime Show reveal) or more pics of the artist blinged out in a birthing suite. Whether baby No. 4 ever comes or not, Rihanna has proven with outfits like her iconic pink bubble dress and even baffling looks like her two piece that resembled a rolled-up towel that she’s going to look good and keep doing her thing.