CNN Insiders Weigh In On The Main ‘Problem’ CBS News’ Bari Weiss Would Have If She Ran The Network

As media analysts continue to discuss Bari Weiss’ work as CBS News’ chief, talk has also turned to what may lie ahead for her career-wise. The merger between Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery is close to becoming absolute and, with that, CNN would be under the latter corporation’s purview. With that, Weiss could theoretically be put in charge of the long-standing news network. As uncertainty remains, insiders are sharing claims about why Weiss could have a hard time managing the brand.

Recent reports suggest that Paramount CEO David Ellison has yet to decide whether Weiss will run CNN once the merger is completed. It’s also been alleged that he’s considered having Weiss co-run the brand alongside an executive with more experience in the broadcast business. Regardless of that, one person who reportedly has knowledge of the network doesn’t seem sold on Weiss taking on the job. They theorized that the Free Press founder would have a “problem” when it comes to building talent for the network:

I think her problem isn’t going to be the business. People you actually want are not going to make a leap of faith to join when it’s too noisy, it’s too messy.

CNN employs a robust number of media personalities, from Wolf Blitzer and Erin Burnett to Abby Phillip and Anderson Cooper (who recently left CBS’ 60 Minutes). The individual who spoke to Variety seemed to suggest that Weiss could experience issues when trying to attract new talent that fits with the brand. Such rationale may or may not stem from the personnel-related developments that have unfolded at the Eye Network’s news division in recent months.

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At the end of May, 60 Minutes correspondents Cecilia Vega and Sharyn Alfonsi were fired alongside EP Tanya Simon and executive editor Draggan Mihailovich. The following month would also see veteran correspondent Scott Pelley fired after accusing Weiss of “murdering” the news magazine show. At the same time, a number of producers like Nichole Marks and Henry Schuster have exited the show as well. Insiders have since claimed that staffers at the show are becoming “increasingly anxious” about what lies ahead for the new season.

While even Editor in Chief Weiss’ morning meetings have reportedly come under scrutiny at this point, it’s been reported that she has David Ellison’s full support. Weiss herself has also been adamant about wanting to move 60 Minutes and CBS News as a whole in a direction that she thinks is ideal. However, another person who talked to Variety provided some words of caution about the notion of Weiss taking over CNN: