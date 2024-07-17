A Completely Different Blue Bloods TV Show Is Happening, And I'd Kinda Love To See Tom Selleck In This One As Well

CBS’ hit drama Blue Bloods is currently still set to join a bunch of other shows ending in 2024 , though fans and even star Tom Selleck voiced desires for more , justifying its continuation by pointing to the show’s rating success on CBS and Paramount+. But while that show’s future looks to be set in stone, it looks like a completely different Blue Bloods is being set up as a TV show. So if Selleck needed a gig to jump to after playing Frank Reagan…

Granted, it might take a bit of convincing, since the newly announced Blue Bloods TV project is rather unlike anything Tom Selleck has signed on for in his career on the big or small screen. Rather, this title refers to a popular novel series from author Melissa de la Cruz, and it’s one that revolves around not NYPD police officers and lawyers, but vampires!

The rights to de la Cruz’s book series were snatched up by the Paramount Digital Studios banner company Awesomeness, as reported by Deadline , which technically puts it in the same entertainment family as CBS’ Blue Bloods. That said, the new project will almost definitely alter its title to avoid confusion with anyone who’s been watching the Reagans chowing down (or not) at family dinners for the past 14 years.

The literary tale also takes place in New York City, only this version is secretly ruled by vampires. When one of the immortal upper crust disappears, the other rulers begin fearing the existential threat of an ancient vampire breed rising up anew. This is happening simultaneously to the first human/vampire hybrid coming to terms with her existence after being exiled from the Blue Bloods, and 17-year-old Sky stumbles upon the evil force that could completely upend vampiric society.

This adaptation is being developed by Jacquie Walters, best known for family-friendly fare such as Prime Video’s Just Add Magic, the animated Polly Pocket series, and John Stamos’ Disney+ series Big Shot. She’d previously penned a pilot adapting Emily Bleeker’s novel Wreckage for ABC, which Mark Webb directed back around 2020. She’ll be writing the initial script while also serving as executive producer alongside Melissa de la Cruz.

The author, whose Blue Bloods series currently stands at nine novels, shared her excitement about the live-action adaptation with the following statement:

I am so excited to bring my beloved Blue Bloods series to life with a stellar team at Awesomeness, Gotham, 3Arts and our incredible writer Jacquie Walters who understands my story and characters deeply. Cannot wait to see them on screen at last!!! LFG!!!

TV fans may be familiar with Melissa de la Cruz’s name from other projects, even if they haven’t read her novels. She also penned The Beauchamp Family, which was adapted into Witches of East End for Lifetime, and has written tie-in novels for Disney’s Descendants.

