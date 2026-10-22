The Cool Mom Way Katee Sackhoff Just Celebrated Her Daughter Beating Cancer

Katee Sackhoff continues to celebrate her daughter beating cancer, and she has done so every year so far. In a move that may make her the coolest mom this century (so far of course), she showed off the tattoos she and her husband have gotten for their daughter every year she has continued to improve.

As readers continue to enjoy Sackhoff's performance on the 2026 TV schedule in Carrie, she's also been very active on social media, particularly celebrating the show's Battlestar Galactica connections. I've been interested, so I've spent more time on her page, and the actress recently let her followers in on a yearly tradition as their daughter, Ginervra (Ginny), remains cancer-free. Here's the caption (and yes there is a BSG reference):

Every year we get a tiny tattoo for our daughter and her favorite thing ❤️. When you have a child who’s been through everything ours has… you frakking celebrate! FUCK Cancer! A plane, A book, Her monkey, the heart of Te Fiti, Wonder Woman. What will next year bring? ❤️🥳

Ginny was diagnosed with neuroblastoma at eight months old and underwent treatment for three years before her mom said they were out of the woods. This now marks her fifth year, and given how much she's been through, it's great to hear she's absolutely thriving and able to do so without needing treatment. Cancer is such a hard thing to face in general, so it's always amazing to hear a recovery story, and I think the way her parents celebrate her is so perfect.

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The video itself shows Katee Sackhoff and her husband, Robin Gadsby, getting their latest Wonder Woman tattoos. What I love is that they both clearly seem to be in a little bit of pain, but they both look so happy doing so.

The tattoos are small, but the significance is huge. Besides, there's only so much space on the human body, so I get starting small and slowly working toward a sleeve as they make their way through life!

I also love the idea in that it shows how their daughter has evolved over the years. It reminds me of the things that my daughter has shown interest in as she's gotten older. If this were my idea, I would have gone from having a Bluey tattoo one year, and something from The Amazing Digital Circus the very next. I'm a little jealous I didn't think of this idea first -- cool dad am i right? -- but I may just go ahead and start it anyway, with Katee Sackhoff getting credit for the inspiration.

Things are on the up and up for Katee Sackhoff, as audiences across the board are seeing her pop up. She's pitching ideas for a Bo-Katan spinoff for Star Wars, and with Season 2 of Carrie now confirmed. I'm happy to see this "cool mom" thriving in 2026, and hoping the good times keep rolling for her and everyone in her family.

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As mentioned, Carrie is available to stream right now with a Prime subscription. Readers can also check the actress out on The Mandalorian, which, of course, is over to watch on Disney+. It feels like she's only going to pop up in more stuff from here on out, so continue to watch this sci-fi legend kick ass wherever she pops up next.