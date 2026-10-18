Megan Fox Is Back To Work Now, Says One Thing Was Very Different About Becoming A Mom For The 4th Time

When Megan Fox first stepped into motherhood, she was also cultivating a growing career on screen. Between the time she welcomed her three sons with her now-ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, Fox was appearing in several projects, including starring as April O’Neil in the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles franchise and her recurring role as Reagan Lucas in New Girl, while Zooey Deschanel was ironically on maternity leave herself. With her fourth child, which she welcomed with ex-fiancé MGK, Fox took a different approach to being a working mother.

Unlike the first three times she gave birth, Fox was determined to spend valuable time with her daughter, whom she welcomed in March 2025. This meant stepping away from Hollywood and social media altogether. It was a move that was important to the Transformers actress, who has expressed regret over not being able to do the same for her sons. Fox shared her thoughts on motherhood with PEOPLE while promoting her campaign with Ro, saying:

Having to separate from my other kids early was always really painful. It affected my mental health, and it affected my physical health as well. Being able to really be present with her has been something that I love, and I’m so grateful that I got the chance to do it this way.

Even though Fox has been able to be present with her daughter Saga since her birth, the actress shared that she still felt guilty when she’d have to step away to answer phone calls or handle other household chores. "Mom guilt" is a common feeling that many mothers have to deal with in those early days of parenthood.

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Nevertheless, the Midnight in the Switchgrass star simply seems grateful to have had the opportunity to work in a manner that's more conducive to her role as a mom. While reflecting on raising her first three kids as a younger actress, she recalled being "in a position where I had to work," and that was something she didn't feel good about at the time. It sounds like that's changed considerably with Saga Blade, though:

I’ve been able to choose to be much more present, and I have a lot more peace in my connection with her because of that.

Now that Saga is a year old, Fox has slowly begun to return to the spotlight. The star has been making headlines for her lingerie-inspired fashion choices and for selling her own “feral” soap. Most recently, Fox has also been taking her racy photos to Subs.com. However, this isn’t just a place for Fox to post exclusive content that won’t be available anywhere else; she’s also becoming the co-owner of the website along with Stokely.

In addition to those new endeavors, Fox also has at least one major acting gig on the horizon in the form of Jennifer’s Body 2, which she already seems to be channeling through her fashion choices. It's also rumored that the movie will begin filming sometime this month in Vancouver, though that's far from confirmed. What is known for sure is that the sequel is being penned by OG writer Diablo Cody and is slated to have Fox and Amanda Seyfried return to their roles.

Unfortunately, Jennifer’s Body 2 won’t be finished in time to make the 2026 movie schedule, but it’s definitely an upcoming horror movie to be excited for next year. And, as production arrives, let's hope Megan Fox is able to maintain the balance she's sought between work and motherhood.