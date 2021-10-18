Battlestar Galactica's Katee Sackhoff Finally Shares A Look At Her Wedding And Cue The Awws

Most people love hearing about weddings, and the same is very true when it comes to celebrity nuptials . However, there’s one thing folks love even more than hearing about two people in love getting hitched, and that’s being able to see the event in some form. Fans were undoubtedly happy when Battlestar Galactica’s Katee Sackhoff announced that she’d wed a couple of weeks ago, but now she’s finally shared a look at her wedding, and you can just go ahead and cue up your “Awwww!” because the picture is adorable.

There’s nothing quite like being able to watch people get married . It usually brings up a lot of emotions for those watching, whether they be sweet or more sentimental, and the same can be said for looking over photos of the big day. While the glimpse Katee Sackhoff previously shared only gave us a look at a bit of her dress, her gorgeous shoes and the 17-year-old bottle of wine gifted to the couple by her dad, this new image posted to her Instagram shows a much more satisfying look at how her wedding went down. Take a look!

Awwwwwww! See? I told you! The lovely photo shows Sackhoff and her new spouse, Robin Gadsby, in what appears to be their walk back down the aisle after becoming husband and wife, while surrounded by their ecstatic friends and family. Somehow, everyone looks great (I’m really looking at you, older lady in the left corner with the fabulous hair), but Sackhoff and Gadsby are clearly the well-dressed, happier than thou stars of the show. And, you know, that’s as it should be.

Sackhoff chose a simple gown and a glorious spray of flowers for her big day, but she might as well be wearing some handmade, all-lace creation with a 50 foot train that took 10 people a full month to make with how much she’s absolutely glowing in this picture. I mean, look at that smile. I’ve seen Sackhoff in a lot of movies and TV shows over the years, and I don’t think I’ve ever seen a grin that wide come from her, so it’s fantastic that she’s so happy.

Apparently, Sackhoff and Gadsby met while working on her Netflix sci-fi series, Another Life, in 2018, where he was part of the production staff, and eventually started dating, probably because they think each other's "brand of weird is cute." The couple got engaged on her birthday last year, and were able to tie the knot with lots of the most important people in their lives around to celebrate with them.

Of course, Sackhoff isn’t the only famous person to get hitched this year. The Voice’s Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani finally had their dream wedding back in July, former Mom star Anna Faris eloped and revealed the news on her podcast, and Marvel star Don Cheadle got married after 28 years with his partner . Love is all around, you guys! Things aren’t so bad!