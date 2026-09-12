Now that we have seen the delightful Mandalorian and Grogu movie, I can’t help but wonder what’s next for the franchise. Especially for Bo-Katan, who had an important role in the series (though wasn’t in the movie). And turns out the actor portraying her already has that covered. Katee Sackhoff has a spinoff idea for Star Wars’ Bo-Katan and I’d love to see it.

The actor dropped the idea during a panel at FanX’s Tampa Bay Comic Con, which was hosted by Collider’s Maggie Lovitt. While I’m not surprised that the actor has been thinking about her character’s next adventure, I was surprised that her idea would take the legendary warrior back in time. She explains:

...so I've always wanted to see what that life was like for them growing up, and who Bo was when she was little...I always saw her as like this spitfire, like this kid who just ran around and did whatever she wanted because nobody paid attention to her because all the focus was on her sister, and I just really want to see that...I think animation would be a beautiful way to be able to see that story play out.

I’d totally watch a prequel exploring the dynamic between the two sisters. As we learned in the animated Star Wars projects, Bo-Katan is the sister of Duchess Satine who Bo joined the Death Watch faction to overthrow. To say things were complicated is putting it mildly. However, the story would be cool to see come to life, either animated or live action. If she were to explore the origins in animation, it would take the character back to its roots, which began when Sackhoff voiced Bo-Katan in The Clone Wars and then again in the series Rebels.

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Given how long Sackhoff has portrayed the Mandalorian warrior, I can’t imagine anyone else wearing the helmet. And turns out, neither can the actor. She has previously stated that she feels confident she’ll be playing Bo-Katan forever, and then referenced how the character is based on Lucasfilm President Dave Filoni’s wife.

However, while she’s been open about her love for the character, she’s also revealed how it caused her to lose her confidence. The actor specifically shared that she had difficulty relating to Bo-Katan, whom she described as “nowhere near who I am as a human being.” So I can understand how it would be hard to get right, though I feel she perfectly encompasses the character.

While Bo-Katan’s origins aren’t one of the official upcoming Star Wars projects, it’d still be cool to see. Especially since the previously teased movies have since dwindled to a handful, leaving us unsure about the future of the franchise. We don’t even know what’s going on with Taika Waititi’s Star Wars movie, for example. Currently, there are only a few projects on the agenda: Ryan Gosling’s ' 80s-inspired Starfighter, Ashoka Season 2, and a re-release of A New Hope.

After these drop next year, we may be waiting a while before returning to a galaxy far, far away. Given that uncertainty, maybe Sackhoff has an opportunity to see her Bo-Katan prequel come to life. It could be just what the franchise needs.