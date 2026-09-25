I Love How Open And Lovely Kaley Cuoco Has Been About Sharing Her Second Pregnancy At 40

People in the public eye tend to have heavily curated images that highlight their best moments, so it’s refreshing to see a celebrity as unfiltered as Kaley Cuoco when it comes to sharing her second pregnancy, mom life, and the love she has for her partner Tom Pelphrey. Her openness gives off charming friend and neighbor vibes as she shows off her pregnancy belly on social media. It all falls in line with the couple’s recent display of admiration when the Task star won Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series at the 2026 Emmy Awards and shouted her out from the stage as she teared up at her seat.

In a recent Instagram post, the Big Bang Theory star is sharing black and white images of herself, Pelphrey, and their three-year-old daughter Matilda, all smiles with three of their dogs in what is likely their backyard. They genuinely seem like a family that enjoys having fun and being silly together when the actor parents aren’t filming their next projects. You can check out the selection of images on Cuoco’s personal Instagram below:

One obvious detail in the photos that sets them apart from what we’re used to seeing is that a lot of celebrity parents tend to blur or cover the face of their children in images, but that’s not a choice the Harley Quinn voice actor has made. Instead, you can see the mom and daughter goofing around and sharing kisses. Kaley Cuoco is also dressed very casually and comfortably, and not in some fancy outfit with her hair and makeup professionally done, like she was at the Emmy Awards, which makes her more relatable to the average mom who is too busy for any of that.

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Like any working parent Cuoco has found ways to balance both, even being able to work her real-life pregnancy into the storyline of the Peacock series Based on a True Story. She’s also already lined up her next TV project, the hourlong HBO Max drama How to Survive Without Me, set to stream via HBO Max subscription. In it, The Flight Attendant will star as the Type-A eldest daughter of the De Angelis family, reeling from the loss of their matriarch. She will also be playing a wife, mother, and businesswoman, for which she has plenty of experience to draw from.

Cuoco hasn’t gone so far as to anchor her own reality show (and she really doesn't need to), but if you scroll through her social media, you’ll get a real sense of what’s most important to her. After she documented her first pregnancy on Instagram as well as her life since then, it’s no surprise that she’s doing so again with her second daughter-to-be, from the gender reveal cake to hanging out as a family with their pets. And I truly love how open and lovely she’s being with everything she’s sharing.