After Season 2 Renewal, Fire Country Executive Producer Opens Up About Creating The CBS Hit With Max Thieriot
Working with Cal Fire seems like a blast!
Fire Country has been a runaway hit on the TV schedule this season, and it’s been burning its own path in the world of network television as it continues to hit impressive milestones and surprise audiences. As the show chugs along through its first season, and prepares for Season 2, now that it’s been renewed, the co-creator is opening up about what it’s been like working on the show, and specifically collaborating with the series’ star and other co-creator Max Thieriot.
While at the SCAD TVfest we had the chance to chat with Joan Rater about her involvement with network TV shows, and specifically her work on Fire Country. She talked about how fun it is to create stories on a weekly basis, especially on a show like the one she and Thieriot created that is both intense and heartfelt. The writer/producer/co-creator explained:
Having that personal connection to the source material definitely adds an extra level of meaning and heart to Fire Country. Since it’s based on a program that Thieriot grew up around, it makes me as a viewer care more about the story, because I know things similar to what happens on the show happen in real life. This extra heart, and the built-in audience an actor like Thieriot brings to the series has helped propel it to massive success, and when reflecting on the hit the show has become Rater said:
They 100% are giving us a good story, and the stakes get raised with every passing episode, especially now that a character's death has been teased. The juxtaposition of the massive set pieces, high stakes, and personal relationships helps create a show that balances heart and action, and I think that's why audiences have fallen in love with it. As Rater said, it’s the reason the show has been such a success, and Thieriot has helped make it that way.
New episodes of Fire Country air every Friday on CBS at 9 p.m. ET and can be streamed the next day with a Paramount + subscription. So make sure to mark your calendars and get your subscription in line, so you can see what all the talk is about when it comes to this show Rater and Thieriot created togehter.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Riley Utley is a Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She spent many years working in local journalism across the country writing about art, news and sports. One of her favorite films is When Harry Met Sally and she walks around constantly quoting Ted Lasso.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.