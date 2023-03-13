CBS' Fire Country Has Cast A Rival For Max Thieriot's Bode, And A Love Interest For Another Character

As Fire Country continues to heat up TV, Max Thieriot’s show is expanding the cast. With the first season still airing and a second season of Fire Country on the way, it was only a matter of time before new characters were brought on to mix things up. Two stars from beloved ABC shows will be joining the CBS drama for some rivalry and romance.

Bode’s New Rival

(Image credit: ABC)

The Rookie’s Kanoa Goo will portray swimmer Kyle, according to Deadline, and the character has a past with Gabriela. When he arrives in town to attend a swim clinic, he tries to drive a wedge between her and Bode and catch his friend’s heart. It's looking like Bode and Gabriela will once again have a messy love triangle on their hands. As of now, there is no date for his debut episode or how long he will be on the series.

Goo previously played ADA Chris Sanford on ABC’s The Rookie, where he coincidentally found himself in another love triangle, involving officer Lucy Chen and sergeant Tim Bradford. Now that Chenford is a thing, it makes sense that we’d see less and less of Chris, except for the occasional lawyer talk. Aside from the ABC procedural, Goo can also be seen in Endings, Beginnings, Enemy Within, A Letter to Momo, and Wake Up, Leonard.

Manny’s New Romance

(Image credit: ABC)

On the romance side, Manny will be meeting a new face at his AA meetings, played by Rebecca Mader. Mader’s Faye is the head of a private concierge firefighting company. While she tries to recruit him for her firm (and more), Manny seems to be adamant about staying the captain of Three Rock but also looks to take her up on her second offer as he doesn’t like being alone.

Rebecca Mader is most known for her role as the Wicked Witch, Zelena, in ABC’s fantasy drama Once Upon a Time. She can also be seen in Work It, Iron Man 3, Fringe, No Ordinary Family, and The Devil Wears Prada. Just like Goo, there are no details on when Mader’s first episode of Fire Country will air, but she will have a recurring role on the CBS series.

How these two characters will shake things up on Fire Country could take the show in some interesting new directions, especially after the series’ heartbreaking death, not to mention a shocking revelation about one of 42's own that will definitely impact the remainder of the season. Fire Country’s wins in the first season show that CBS has the recipe for success, and with the way things are going, it may only get more intense from here on out.

To keep an eye out for when Kyle and Faye will make their Fire Country debuts, watch new episodes of the drama on Fridays at 9 p.m. EST on CBS! Check out CinemaBlend’s 2023 TV schedule to see what else to watch in the coming months.