90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After's Libby Castravet Responds To Fans After Dramatic Showdown With Yara And Loren

Just when Libby Castravet mended the bridge with Loren Brovarnik following their feud surrounding her sharing texts with her husband Andrei, she's back in hot water again. The latest episode ended with Yara Dufren going after Loren for things Libby told her when she was mad, meaning this 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? storyline will continue. I'm beginning to suspect that's not a coincidence, however, following Libby's recent comments to fans.

Many 90 Day Fiancé cast members have either claimed or been accused of faking storylines for the TLC series. The "reality" of the claims is always up in the air, but I'm sure the skeptics will jump all over Libby's latest comments after hearing from viewers about her feud with Loren and Yara.

Libby Reminded Viewers They're Watching A "TV Show"

Libby was active on Instagram Stories after the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? apparently fed up with comments being made about her online. After the episode made her appear two-faced by spreading gossip and intentionally pitting Yara against Loren, she had this to say (via Reddit):

Imagine watching a TV show...and not realizing you're watching a TV show...It's a TV show people.

The 90 Day Fiancé fandom was already suspicious of Libby's storyline with Yara and Loren, mainly because it was a story with well-established franchise couples all feuding the minute cameras started rolling. It feels her latest comments just added fuel to the speculative theory this storyline is scripted, and that everyone involved in this was in on it.

Did Libby Imply Her Drama With Loren And Yara Is Scripted?

While 90 Day Fiancé fans will likely lean into Libby implying the storyline is fake, it's important to remember she never actually said that. There are many ways this can be interpreted, not all of which are a claim that Happily Ever After? faked the storyline.

As someone who watches Big Brother Online and sees the difference between live feeds and episodes, I'm well aware that reality television editing can take events that occur and present them in a way that completely transforms what actually happened. If that happened, it's possible that Libby's comments to Yara about Loren were taken out of context, or made to look much worse than they were.

It's also possible that Libby was merely saying that everything we saw on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? It wasn't as deep as it looked in the episode, and at the end of the day, everyone knew they were making a TV show. It's their job, more or less, to be entertaining enough that people want to watch. That's going to lead cast members to do wild things like put mayonnaise in their hair or start a fight with someone in a public place. Only Libby knows what she meant for sure, and I'm sure she's been around long enough not to compromise any contract she has with TLC and elaborate on what she meant specifically.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on TLC on Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Beyond the allegations of scripted storylines, this season is fun to watch, so be sure to catch up on HBO Max and get ready for the tell-all when it arrives.