‘People Are Telling Me To Kill Myself’: Lindsie Chrisley Gets Real About Backlash She Received When The Chrisleys: Back To Reality Aired

Months ago, the Chrisley family made their return to the small screen by way of their 2025 TV schedule entry, The Chrisleys: Back to Reality. The show – which was ordered to series by Lifetime earlier this year – mostly follows Savannah Chrisley and her younger siblings as they navigate life amid the incarcerations of their parents, Todd and Julie. One sibling who didn’t film for the docuseries was Todd’s oldest daughter, Lindsie, as she’s estranged from her relatives. It seems, however, that Lindsie was dealt blowback when the program aired.

Lindsie Chrisley (now Landman) – Todd’s oldest daughter with ex-wife Teresa Terry – previously starred alongside her family on Chrisley Knows Best, before exiting after Season 5. The family ties truly broke down, though in 2022, at which point it was revealed that Lindsie reportedly wrote a letter to the FBI after her father’s indictment and requested a restraining order against him. While Lindsie defended her dad while on the stand in 2022, she also accused him of exploitation and referred to him as a “monster” in an email.

During an episode of her Southern Tea Podcast, which is part of a three-part podcast crossover, Landman discussed her history with her family and their issues. At the top of the conversation, though, she addressed Back to Reality. Lindsie revealed that earlier this summer, she was in contact with her paternal grandmother, Nanny Faye and that after the first trailer for the show premiered she asked Faye to have Todd reach out to her. Lindsie, who hasn’t watched the show, explained why she isn’t tuning in:

I have not watched any of the footage from what aired. I was instructed by multiple people that work on our collective team not to do that for my own mental health. They watched and documented for me the things I would need to know. I have, unfortunately, seen a lot of what was said just via through social media, whether that be TikTok or Instagram, the messages that I have received based off of the narrative that was on the show.

While Lindsie Landman doesn’t actually appear in new footage on Back to Reality, she’s mentioned a few times. Savannah – who hasn’t spoken to Lindsie in some time – claimed in the docuseries that her big sister was fired from Chrisley Knows Best due to her allegedly trying to force their sister, Chloe, out of bed one night to do a social media post. That supposedly led to a heated confrontation between Lindsie and Julie. On the show, Savannah also referenced the supposed letter Lindside wrote to the feds and said they were no longer family.

During the interview on her podcast, which was recorded near the end of September, Landman shared that she received backlash due to the comments made on her family’s new show. Said blowback apparently even seeped into at least one aspect of her everyday life:

[That backlash] has put me in a very emotional place, to the point that I completely took myself off of social media altogether for the past seven weeks. Because I’m driving my kid to school and get him dropped off at school and realize that people are telling me to kill myself.

As far as the general public knows, Lindsie Landman – who shares 13-year-old son Jackson with ex-husband Will Campbell – is keeping her distance from her relatives. Her name change was apparently part of her effort to do so as well. Whether or not Todd and co. will formally respond to Lindsie on their own Chrisley Confessions podcast remains to be seen.

More immediately, though, there are still two additional installments as part of the podcast crossover. Part 2 drops on the Coffee Convos Podcast on Thursday, October 23 at 10 a.m. ET, while Part 3 has an early release on Kailyn Lowry’s patreon at 10 a.m. ET on Friday, October 24.